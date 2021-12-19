ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Sajid Javid says he may not hug his mother as much over Christmas

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RfIUX_0dQxNWQE00

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he would be cutting down on hugs from his mother if he visits her over Christmas as he urged caution due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

He told The Andrew Marr Show on BBC One: “If I’m going to see my mum, for example, who’s elderly, like most very old people, she’s more vulnerable than younger people.

“You know, I will take a test and you know, I might, you know, just have not the usual amount of hugs I get from my mum.

“You just take a little bit of caution. I think that’s a sensible response.”

There are no guarantees in this pandemic... at this point we just have to keep everything under review

Mr Javid said it remained an “individual decision” whether people went to Christmas parties.

He said many of the festive gatherings he had been invited to had been cancelled or scaled back, adding: “I think that’s true up and down the country.”

But he said the situation was not “a lockdown at all, by any means”.

“What it is, is people taking their own individual decisions,” he said.

The Health Secretary said the “big difference with Christmas last year” was the existence of vaccinations, antiviral medication, other treatments for Covid-19 and the testing system.

But Mr Javid did not rule out new coronavirus measures before Christmas, describing advice from Government scientific advisers warning of the possible impact on hospital admissions from Omicron as “sobering”.

When it was suggested to him he was not ruling out a circuit-breaker or new restrictions before Christmas, he said: “There are no guarantees in this pandemic, I don’t think.

“At this point we just have to keep everything under review.”

He said there was “a lot that we still don’t know” about Omicron.

“We know this thing is spreading rapidly. We know already now that in London, it’s around 80% of infections, in England it’s around 60% of infections,” he added.

Mr Javid also said he understood why people might question why they should follow coronavirus restrictions if it appears Whitehall had not, but expressed confidence that the public would respond to any new rules.

He told Trevor Phillips On Sunday on Sky News: “If we do have to take further measures as the situation develops, if we have to do that, then I believe the British people will respond in the same way they have throughout this pandemic, where is they understand the issues, they know just how important it is for them and their families, and they will respond accordingly.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Parties probe could look at Johnson role in festive quiz, says Sajid Javid

A Whitehall investigation into potentially lockdown-breaking Christmas parties could examine Boris Johnson’s participation in a festive quiz, the Health Secretary has said. The Prime Minister is facing calls to respond to claims that he broke coronavirus rules, with Labour claiming he might have misled Parliament. Sajid Javid said it...
U.K.
The Independent

Covid Omicron news – live: Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further restrictions before Christmas as cases rise

Sajid Javid has refused to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas.The health secretary said there were “no guarantees in this pandemic” after government scientists warned tougher measures could be needed before the new year to prevent “considerable pressure” on the NHS as the Omicron variant continues to surge.He added that it remained an “individual decision” whether people went ahead with attending Christmas parties.Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he believed further restrictions were “inevitable” a day after declaring a “major incident” in the capital, which he said had seen almost 30,000 new Covid cases in the last 24...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Phillips
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Andrew Marr
The Independent

Boris Johnson urged to outline Covid plans as rest of UK brings in new rules

Boris Johnson has been told to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy for England, as Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland have all announced new restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant.On Wednesday evening, Stormont ministers agreed a series of restrictions due to come into force on Boxing Day, including nightclubs having to close at 8pm, and guidance to limit contacts with different households.The Northern Ireland announcement follows similar measures set out in Wales earlier the same day, and in Scotland on Tuesday.But the Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sajid Javid says UK ‘in a race between the vaccine and the virus’

Sajid Javid told Sky News that "we’re in a race between the vaccine and the virus" amid rising cases of the omicron variant in the UK. The health secretary said that cases of Omicron are growing at a "phenomenal rate", which is why the government is expanding the booster programme "to a level never seen before in this country".
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: No guarantees on new restrictions - Sajid Javid

The health secretary has refused to rule out further Covid restrictions for England, as the Omicron variant spreads around the country. A further 12,133 Omicron cases have been confirmed in the UK, although the true number is likely to be far higher. Asked about possible new measures to slow the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK to scrap travel red list, says Sajid Javid

The UK government has confirmed it is scrapping the red list for international travel. Announced by health secretary Sajid Javid in the House of Commons today, the move comes in response to the rapid global spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, which ministers admit has rendered the strictest travel restrictions unnecessary.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#England#Uk#Omicron#Health
The Independent

UK omicron cases estimated at 200,000 infections every day, Sajid Javid says

The number of daily Omicron infections in the UK has been estimated as being at 200,000, Sajid Javid has said as he warned omicron cases are going to “dramatically increase”.On Monday the UK Health Security Agency said the number of daily Covid infections was estimated to be 200,000, based on its modelling, while the NHS’ Covid alert level was also raised to four, the highest possible level. Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday health secretary Sajid Javid said: “It’s vital we remember that hospitalisations and deaths lag infections by around two weeks so we can expect those numbers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
carehomeprofessional.com

Sajid Javid issues Christmas message to health and social care staff

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid has thanked health and social care staff for their efforts this Christmas and all-year round. Mr Javid’s message came as health and social care workers faced a renewed COVID threat from the Omicron variant. In a video message posted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Christmas message: Get ‘wonderful’ gift of a Covid booster

The Prime Minister will encourage people across the UK to get their booster jabs in his Christmas message this year, describing it as a “wonderful” gift to their families.Boris Johnson will also say that the pandemic is far from over, as “Omicron is surging”, and will pay tribute to the work of NHS staff.In his Christmas message released on Friday, Mr Johnson will say: “Though the time for buying presents is theoretically running out, there is still a wonderful thing you can give your family and the whole country, and that is to get that jab, whether it is your...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NHS staff ‘in despair’ amid mass staff shortages over Christmas

Nurses have been driven to “despair” as they routinely work 14-hour days amid mass shortages caused by the Omicron wave of coronavirus.Pat Cullen, head of the Royal College of Nursing, said a “very, very depleted workforce” was facing a worse Christmas than last year due to the number of staff forced into isolation.The government may have left it “too late” to protect the NHS unless it heeds advice from scientific experts who have called for a circuit breaker, she told BBC Breakfast on Friday.Ms Cullen said ministers would find it easier to make decisions on how to defend the health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Victoria Derbyshire reveals her triple-vaccinated brother has caught Covid after a Christmas meal with friends - with 17 out of 21 of them testing positive

Victoria Derbyshire's brother has caught Covid at a Christmas meal with friends despite being triple-vaccinated. The BBC presenter, 53, said on Twitter that 17 of the 21-strong group - all of whom were vaccinated - have been infected with the virus and that her sibling 'feels rough' and is in isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: Government to send nationwide booster jab text alert on Boxing Day in bid to combat Omicron

The government will send text message alerts to people across the UK on Boxing Day urging them to get a booster jab to protect against the Omicron coronavirus variant.After talks with ministers, the UK’s mobile network providers – including EE, O2, Vodafone and Three UK – have agreed to deliver the messages to their tens of millions of customers.It comes as part of the government’s Get Boosted Now campaign, which this week has seen £22.5m handed to councils and an “army of vaccine ambassadors” deployed to British streets in a bid to encourage uptake in the run up to Christmas...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Watch live as Sajid Javid gives statement on Covid to MPs

Health Secretary Sajid Javid gives an update on Covid in parliament amid the omicron variant. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed today that at least one patient has died after becoming ill with the new variant. Speaking during a visit to a vaccination clinic, the prime minister said: “Sadly, yes, omicron...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Covid infections soar to record high as Omicron sweeps through UK

Covid infection levels have reached a record high in the UK, new data shows, as the Health Secretary maintained no further restrictions will be set out before Christmas.An estimated 1.4 million people in the UK had the virus in the week ending December 16, the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.The data emerged within hours of Sajid Javid telling broadcasters the Government is not planning to make any more announcements on restrictions in England this week.It follows a warning from NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis that the service...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy