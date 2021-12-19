'SNL': Tom Hanks & Tina Fey Induct Paul Rudd Into the 5-Timers Club In Unique COVID-Safe Intro

We live in uncertain times and all may yet be taken from us. Welcome, sweet Coneheads, to the final SNL in Review of 2021. It's the Saturday Night Live Christmas episode, hosted by new Five-Timers Club member Paul Rudd. Before COVID-19, with its rolling, merciless redefinition of how we function in everyday life, both those things might've meant something. Not long ago, you could conjure in your mind what this episode was going to look like. There's greatest hits compilations on YouTube that approximate this exact episode and its various beats, let's face it. Close your eyes: imagine the poinsettias in Studio 8H; tongue-in-cheek cameos from previous Five-Timers welcoming Rudd to their magical club; slice-of-life pretapes about enduring the holidays with family. Etcetera.

