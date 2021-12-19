ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine Nonprofit Raises More Than $27,000 Towards Creation Of Affordable Housing In Greater Portland

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --: 3i Housing of Maine ("3i HoME") is proud to report that it raised over $27,000 towards its Giving Tuesday campaign this year that will help fund development of at least 40 affordable, universally designed, apartments in the greater Portland area. 3iHoME attributed the campaign's success to overwhelming support from the nonprofit's extended community that includes its all-volunteer team, local advocates for accessible and inclusive housing, and the broader Maine community.

This year's Giving Tuesday campaign marks another example of the progress 3i HoME has made in 2021 which included a new partnership with Boston-based non-profit developer Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH). POAH owns and manages more than 12,000 apartments across 11 states and the District of Columbia including nearly 5000 units in New England. The organization is celebrating its 20th year anniversary this year as a nationally respected developer of affordable housing that takes a project from conception through financing, construction, and management. POAH's management company, POAH Communities, also runs the Community Impact Program that helps residents achieve economic mobility through programs and services that support their personal and family goals.

"This partnership is an important milestone in bringing 3i HoME's mission to life," said Paul Linet, President & Founder at 3i HoME. "Our successful Giving Tuesday campaign and our partnership with POAH reflect the universal truths that affordable housing plus person-centered support services is the cornerstone to a better quality of life and the key to reducing health care costs. Through our partnership with POAH, an idea that began through the lived experiences of a handful of volunteers has taken hold. We are excited at the prospects of building a community of inclusion in southern Maine - one in which people with disabilities can work, learn and be engaged in a thriving environment."

In 2022 3i HoME will focus on:

  • Finalizing the purchase of a building site in Greater Portland in partnership with POAH;
  • Investing in the necessary technology to enable independent living, including SmartHome technology and assistive devices such as ceiling lifts for wheelchair users; and
  • Establishing a network of healthcare, technology, and community partners.

3i Housing of Maine was established as a 501c3 non-profit organization in 2020. Partnering with its co-developer, POAH, the 3i HoME team will continue to focus on building collaborations with local healthcare agencies in Maine, technology partners, and community organizations to create a vibrant and integrated community reflective of its name: the 3i's -- independence, innovation, and inclusion.

About 3i HoME 3i Housing of Maine is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization on a mission to effect real change for adults living with disabilities through the development of the first and only integrated independent residential community in Maine—open to all with a focus on adults with disabilities. For more information, please visit www.3ihome.org .

About POAH Preservation of Affordable Housing is a Boston-based nonprofit organization that owns and operates more than 12,000 affordable homes at124properties in 11 states and the District of Columbia. POAH has rescued and restored some of America's most "at risk'' rental housing andis knownnationally for its ability to develop innovative financing structures and to close complex deals which preserve long-term housing affordability for seniors, individuals with disabilities and families priced out of the housing market.For more information, please visitwww.poah.org.

Paul Linet 3i Housing of Maine 207-712-2232 Paul@3iHoME.org

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maine-nonprofit-raises-more-than-27-000-towards-creation-of-affordable-housing-in-greater-portland-301447871.html

SOURCE 3i Housing of Maine

