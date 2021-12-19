Package Thief Sought in East Goshen Township

WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Police has arrested a woman for assault and related charges. Authorities say that on December 18, 2021, at approximately 1:00 am, Officers responded to the 50 Block of S. High St. for the report of a fight outside of a bar. Officers arrived on the scene and observed a female, identified as Jordan Greco, a 22-year-old from Malvern, PA, being held on the ground after spitting at employees. As officers went to place Greco in custody she began to bite down on one of the employee’s arms. The employee suffered minor cuts as a result of the bite. Greco was taken into custody and transported to the West Chester Police Department where she was charged.

