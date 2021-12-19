ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Package Thief Sought in East Goshen Township

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EAST GOSHEN TWP, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Police are investigating the theft of a package from The Gateway Apartments Building #4 in East Goshen Township on Friday, December 17, 2021. The pictured...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 1

Related
MyChesCo

Man Wanted in Philadelphia Shooting and Robbery

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives from the Philadelphia Police Department’s 19th District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Robbery and Shooting. Authorities state that on October 17, 2021, at 1:00 pm, in the city’s Overbrook neighborhood, an unknown black male...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Wanted Fugitive Arrested in West Chester, Crack Cocaine and Heroin Recovered

WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Police have arrested a wanted man on drug charges. Authorities say that on December 17, 2021, West Chester Borough Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on Thyshawn Thompson, a 26-year-old from West Chester. Thompson was found to have an active warrant for his arrest for burglary and was taken into custody without incident. During a search incident to arrest, Officers recovered crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Malvern Woman Arrested After Biting and Spitting at Bar Employees

WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Police has arrested a woman for assault and related charges. Authorities say that on December 18, 2021, at approximately 1:00 am, Officers responded to the 50 Block of S. High St. for the report of a fight outside of a bar. Officers arrived on the scene and observed a female, identified as Jordan Greco, a 22-year-old from Malvern, PA, being held on the ground after spitting at employees. As officers went to place Greco in custody she began to bite down on one of the employee’s arms. The employee suffered minor cuts as a result of the bite. Greco was taken into custody and transported to the West Chester Police Department where she was charged.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Teen Arrested on Drug Charges in Chester County

OXFORD, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a 15-year-old female on drug charges. Authorities state that on November 12, 2021, at 1:31 pm, the Pennsylvania State Police received a call regarding a female juvenile who was found on school property in possession of a THC vape pen. Troopers took the juvenile into custody and she was transported to the Pennsylvania State Police Department Avondale Barracks by her parents. The juvenile was charged with Drug Possession.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
informnny.com

Police seeking assistance identifying package thief

MARCY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying an individual in Marcy. According to a press release from New York State Police, they are investigating a larceny that occurred on December 10 on Morris Road in Marcy. During the incident, an unknown male was captured on a surveillance camera.
MARCY, NY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Suspected package thief now in Butte jail

In the past few weeks, packages have been reportedly taken off the porches of several Butte residences. Curtis Donald Cline, 35, of Butte is now a suspect in a number of these porch thefts. Late Saturday afternoon, a citizen observed Cline, who was behind the wheel of a black Dodge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wfxl.com

Suspected car thief sought by deputies

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate a person wanted for a car theft. Deputies say that the person seen in this video allegedly stole a 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC, grey in color, with an animal shelter tag and stickers on the back. The car was...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Information
MyChesCo

Teen Arrested on Gun Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a juvenile on gun charges. Authorities state that on December 2 at approximately 12:10 p.m. members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit and Probation and Parole executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Linden Street. Police made contact with a 17-year-old male juvenile and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun which was reported stolen. The 17-year-old was taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
Reason.com

Brickbat: It Takes a Thief

Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Brian Rickard has been charged with obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, tampering with records and acquisition or obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, among other charges. Authorities say Rickard took heroin from an evidence room, ingested it at work and home, and used work computers to cover up the thefts.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

State Police Investigating Check Fraud, Identity Theft in East Nottingham Township

EAST NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police report they are investigating a report of identity theft and check fraud in East Nottingham Township, Chester County. Authorities state that on December 9, 2021, at 2:36 pm, Troopers from the Avondale Barracks responded to Woodland Drive in East Nottingham Township. The 50-year-old female victim reported that a check was written in her name. The check of $4,750 cleared the victim’s bank. The Pennsylvania State Police say that there are no current suspects in this case.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Public’s Help Sought in Identifying Burglary Suspect

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is accused of Commercial Burglary. Detectives state that on November 17, 2021, around 7:00 AM, an unknown male gained access to Spaces, located at 1626 Locust St, and entered multiple units inside the building by the drop ceiling. While inside the suspect took computers, numerous office equipment and a 70-inch TV.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Maryland Fugitive Arrested in London Britain Township

LONDON BRITAIN TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police Department announced the arrest of Dana Payne, a 53-year-old male from Elkton, Maryland. Authorities state that on December 18, 2021, at 8:00 am, Troopers from the Avondale Barracks responded to assist EMS with a call for service involving a possible domestic on the 1300 block of New London Rd, London Britain Township, Chester County. While on the scene, Troopers determined that one of the individuals, identified as Dana Payne, had an active warrant from Cecil County, MD. The warrant was confirmed and Payne was taken into custody, processed, and transported to Chester County Prison to await extradition.
MARYLAND STATE
MyChesCo

Catalytic Converter Thieves Strike Nottingham Park and Ride

WEST NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at the Nottingham Park and Ride. Authorities say that on December 7, 2021, at 4:10 pm, Troopers from the State Police Avondale Barracks responded to Nottingham Park and Ride in West Nottingham Township, Chester County for the report of a catalytic converter theft. The 59-year-old male victim reported that he left his vehicle for the day while he commuted with another individual to Philadelphia. Upon return, the victim realized the catalytic converter had been cut off his vehicle. Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Avondale Barracks are investigating.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
crimevoice.com

$50K Bail for BMW-driving Package Thief

December 6, 2021 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. As the Christmas Holiday Season approaches in earnest and we’re reminded that ‘tis the season for giving, we’re also reminded that the opposite is sadly true: if you have a criminal proclivity, it’s the season for taking things that don’t belong to you, and if those things are left out in the open for the taking, that’s almost like a gift in itself.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
MyChesCo

Reward: Suspect Sought in Double Homicide

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the individual, depicted in surveillance video excerpts found here, who has been identified as the suspect in the homicide by shooting of two males, 38 and 43 years of age respectively, that occurred on Friday, December 3rd, 2021, at 4:47 AM, at 4017 Passmore Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Three Men Arrested in Wilmington, Stolen Handgun Recovered

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men on gun charges. Authorities state that on December 7 at approximately 7:00 p.m. members of Wilmington’s Safe Streets Task Force conducted a vehicle stop in the 100 block of North Harrison Street. Police made contact with the operator, 29-year-old Toranio Hargraves, and two occupants, 31-year-old Devon Hargraves and 29-year-old Andre Gershad. Police learned that Toranio Hargraves had several outstanding capiases and Gershad had an outstanding warrant. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, which was reported stolen, and 1 gram of marijuana. Police took all three subjects into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Arrest Made in Shooting of 15-Year-Old Female in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old male and an adult in connection with the shooting incident that took place on December 11. On December 11 at approximately 11:52 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of Kirkwood Street in reference to a shooting incident that had occurred. Police located a 15-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Two Men Arrested for Possession of Heroin, Marijuana, and Oxycodone

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two men on drug charges. Authorities state that on December 10 at approximately 10:54 p.m. officers on proactive patrol attempted to conduct a vehicle stop in the 2100 block of Jessup Street. The vehicle fled from officers but was located a short time later in the area of 15th Street and Clifford Brown Walk. The operator of the vehicle, 43-year-old Leroy Jarmon was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Police learned that Jarmon had an outstanding warrant. Police were also able to take an occupant, 47-year-old Steffone Miller into custody without incident. Police recovered 501 bags of heroin, 6 grams of marijuana, and 13 Oxycodone pills.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy