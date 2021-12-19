Pinpoint Weather: Clearing skies, falling temperatures on Sunday; dry pattern sets up approaching Christmas holiday

Merry Christmas! A warm front lifts through the area with scattered light showers. There is a break in the precipitation and a little bit of sunshine is possible. A cold front crossing the Lower Susquehanna Valley during the late afternoon and evening will trigger additional scattered showers. It is very mild ahead of the front. Highs jump into the middle and upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Behind the front, the breeze picks up tonight out of the northwest. Gusts 20 to 25 MPH will continue into the day Sunday. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine for the second half of the weekend. Afternoon readings are not as mild, however, they’ll still come close to 50 degrees. We are watching the next storm system, which could bring sleet, freezing rain and snow, rain mix. Precipitation type is dependent on where temperatures are at the onset. Right now, they look to hover near the freezing mark. It could be an impact day too. We’ll keep you posted through the weekend. The pattern remains unsettled with several rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures stay above averages as the year winds down. Heading into New Year’s Eve, celebrations are dry. Most of the weekend looks dry too but does trend cooler. Highs drop from the lower 40s to the upper 30s.
