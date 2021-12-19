ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Strong cold front coming Tuesday

WINKNEWS.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe December heat wave will continue Sunday with highs back in the mid-80s, with a mixture of sun & clouds, along with a few showers. A strong cold front will approach Florida from the west on Monday,...

www.winknews.com

WNEM

Rain showers into tonight with milder air sticking around

Good Friday evening Mid-Michigan ... Merry Christmas Eve! Warmer temperatures and some light rain showers and drizzle are coming into the fold around Mid-Michigan. DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect until 10:00 AM Saturday for ALCONA, ARENAC, GLADWIN, IOSCO, OGEMAW, and ROSCOMMON Counties. Get the latest information on your area right...
North Coast Journal

Winter Wonderland: Snow Down to the Sea Level Possible, Thunderstorms Forecast For This Afternoon

Dreaming of a white Christmas? This could be your year, even on the coast. The Eureka office of the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather watch that is in effect from tomorrow afternoon through Monday morning as a series of cold storm systems make their way through the region, which could bring snow down to 2,000 feet Saturday afternoon and to sea level that night — lasting until Monday.
EUREKA, CA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Christmas Day To Usher In Cold Temps, 3 Shots Of Weekend Snow

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a big melt on Christmas Eve, some Minnesotans will have a white Christmas, and a white day after Christmas, and a white day after the day after Christmas! WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says temperatures will move into the upper 20s Saturday, after Friday’s high of 43 degrees missed the record set in 1957 by just three degrees. Temps will drop below freezing Friday night, so a refreeze and icy spots are possible on the roads in the overnight and Saturday morning. Light snow will move into western Minnesota Christmas...
MINNESOTA STATE
WTOK-TV

Christmas will be warm and windy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Make sure your blow-up decorations are secure. Gusty wind will become a big part of our weather story for Christmas. The wind will blow at 10-20 mph tonight and Christmas Day. Wind gusts will be as high as 25-30 mph. Outdoor decorations may be blown around a bit, and winds can break tree limbs. High profile vehicles like big trucks can become unsteady to drive, too.
MERIDIAN, MS
pix11.com

Soggy Christmas with periods of rain for most of the day

NEW YORK — It will be a soggy Christmas for residents across the tri-state area Saturday. Expect periods of rain throughout most of the afternoon, with a high temperature near 50 degrees and a slight breeze. The risk of a stray shower will continue into the evening before the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring snow, significant temperature drop

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until 11 AM today for the West Glacier Region. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 11 AM Saturday for the Lower Clark Fork Region. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches from Haugan to Lookout Pass, with up to one inch across valley locations.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/25 Christmas Day Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer Merry Christmas! After some pockets of freezing rain to the north early on, temps are rising, and everyone will be seeing plain rain for the rest of today. It looks to be more scattered heading through the afternoon with just on and off showers. It’s mild with highs ranging from the low 40s north to the mid 50s south. We’ll top out in the upper 40s around NYC. Keep the umbrella handy as a few more showers swing through this evening. We then gradually dry out overnight, waking up to a partly cloudy skies by Sunday morning. Lows will be around 42 in the city and 30s for the suburbs. It’s a much brighter finish to the holiday weekend tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s once again. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chills closer to the 40 degree mark. Things look a bit unsettled next week with some more weak impulses swinging through. As of now, no day is a washout though. After a chilly day Monday, temps remain above normal for the most part, in the 40s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Seasonably Warm Christmas

Hi Everyone! We are certainly looking at a mild Christmas Eve/Day 2021. A lot of consistency in the forecast not only tonight but through the weekend. Generally speaking our forecast highs, and lows, are 10 to 15 degrees above the averages for this time of year. (And in some cases closer to 20° above average.) We will see the second of two “holiday clippers” dive out of Ontario during the late-night, and overnight. And as discussed yesterday, the effects will be minimal. Zero chance of frozen precip or road issues. And the very light rain should be gone by midday. Do we say...
MARYLAND STATE

