What’s on TV This Week: ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas,’ a ‘Matrix’ sequel & much more

While Scream is rightfully regarded as Wes Craven’s definitive meta-slasher movie, it wasn’t the late filmmaker’s first stab (sorry) at self-referential horror. Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, the seventh installment of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, exists outside of the series’ continuity and in a world in which Freddy Krueger is known for being … an iconic movie villain. Most of the cast, including Heather Langenkamp and Robert Englund, are literally playing themselves. In New Nightmare’s meta-narrative, New Line Cinema resurrects Freddy, despite the character being killed off in the previous entry, and is compelled to bring back the franchise’s original Final Girl. “The fans, god bless ’em, they’re clamoring for more,” New Line’s IRL founder Bob Shaye tells Langenkamp. “I guess evil never dies, right?”
Comments / 0