ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

What’s on TV This Week: ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas,’ a ‘Matrix’ sequel & much more

By Tribune News Service
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Student singers and musicians will be making spirits bright in the concert special “Repeat the Sounding Joy! A Concordia Christmas.” 6 p.m. PBS. Alive with “The Sound of Music” the hills are. Julie Andrews stars as a novitiate turned governess in this beloved 1965 musical set in pre-WWII Austria. 7 p.m....

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nene Leakes
Person
Peter Billingsley
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Bette Midler
Variety

Marlo Thomas Reflects on Working With Lucille Ball in Tribute to Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Being the Ricardos’

For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Marlo Thomas pens a tribute to “Being the Ricardos” (screenplay by Aaron Sorkin).  There is a wonderful scene in “Being the Ricardos” — Aaron Sorkin’s wrenching chronicle of the pioneering TV comedy series “I Love Lucy” — in which Lucy drags two of her co-stars to the studio at 2 a.m., during a thunderstorm, to re-block a comic moment in a dinner scene that hadn’t gone well in rehearsal. It wasn’t even her bit — it was between her two fellow actors — but she knew it wasn’t good enough, funny enough. And so we watch...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Saturday Night Live’ Head Writer Anna Drezen Exits to Steer Freeform Animated Comedy

Anna Drezen is exiting her role as one of four head writers for “Saturday Night Live” in order to focus on her Freefrom animated comedy series “Praise Petey.” Drezen disclosed her decision Thursday in an Instagram post that featured a collection of photos from her time working on the NBC mainstay. “Bye SNL! I am leaving the show to focus on my show at Freeform. Was going to post a joke but I don’t do those anymore,” she wrote.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) Drezen has been on a roll as a writer-producer on the...
TV SERIES
libertywingspan.com

Piece by Piece: Charlie Brown’s nod to reality

Apparently A Charlie Brown Chrsitmas isn’t unanimously celebrated, a grave oversight on the part of the American public. When a teacher of mine asked the class who’d like to watch it, only a measly two people raised their hands. So, we didn’t watch it (also, evidently it’s only available on Apple TV).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Tv#A Charlie Brown Christmas#Christmas Story#Christmas Stocking#Abc Black#Msnbc#Paramount Network#Colbys
digitalspy.com

The Matrix's Keanu Reeves wants a Constantine movie sequel

Keanu Reeves has been no stranger to revisiting past roles recently, especially with the release of Bill & Ted Face the Music last year and now The Matrix Resurrections. The latter movie, which is due out later this month, will see the actor play Neo once again, despite the character's apparent death in 2003's The Matrix Revolutions.
MOVIES
Box Office Mojo

Christmas Week Is Packed With ‘Matrix,’ ‘Sing 2,’ ‘King’s Man,’ & More, But ‘Spider-Man’ To Reign Supreme In Second Weekend

This past weekend saw box office records getting shattered left and right as Spider-Man: No Way Home scored the second highest domestic opening of all time, taking the box office beyond merely being “good for the pandemic.” In one weekend it became the year’s top grossing film in the U.S. and the sixth highest worldwide, and by the end of the year it may very well become number one. While Spider-Man will continue to reign at the box office for a number of weeks (it just took home the third best Monday gross ever), the slew of films big and small opening this week promises something for everyone, and the Christmas frame won’t be entirely dominated by the webslinger.
NFL
Morganton News Herald

New this week to TV, streaming and more: 'Don't Look Up,' new 'Matrix' and 'Sing 2'

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin's "Being the Ricardos," a smart and quippy showbiz pic that takes audiences behind the curtains of a tricky relationship on an especially fraught week of "I Love Lucy." Neither of the stars especially look like the icons they're portraying, and the filmmakers have gotten some understandable criticism over casting Bardem, who is Spanish, as a Cuban-American, but they do seem to capture the spirit of the characters and all of their fascinating contradictions. "Being the Ricardos" will be available on Amazon Prime Video on Monday.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Stream Some of the Best Christmas Movies Online, From ‘Elf’ to ‘Die Hard’

The stockings have been hung, the lights are twinkling on the tree, the gift hunting is complete. What better way to get into the holiday spirit than by watching some of the best Christmas movies while you wrap a boatload of presents and cook up that festive feast? Whether you’re entertaining holiday company or need some extra cheer in the form of rom-coms, Christmas classics, tearjerkers or horror, THR has rounded up a handful of winter season’s defining films. Spend the next few days with Buddy the Elf, John McClane or Edward Scissorhands, depending on your festive preferences. No matter what...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Empire

What To Watch On TV This Christmas

If there’s one thing that you can rely on in even the most chaotic and unpredictable of years, it’s the hard-earned escapism that comes with festive telly. So whether it’s spectral shenanigans, galactic bounty hunters or a Dalek in a pear tree that you’re craving, here are some small screen holiday highlights – handpicked by the Pilot TV team – to see you through to 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'The Matrix Resurrections': Here's What the Critics Are Saying About the Keanu Reeves Sequel

The Matrix Resurrections reviews are in, and the critics are largely praising the Lana Wachowski-directed Keanu Reeves movie as a triumphant addition to the original franchise. Since its Dec. 22 debut in theaters and on HBO Max, The Matrix Resurrections has earned a 68% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a very similar 69% audience score. Keep scrolling to read what some of the critics are saying about the new film, from glowingly positive reviews to eye rolls from some of the biggest names in film reviewing.
MOVIES
countryliving.com

Here's How to Watch and Stream 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' for Free

Hot cocoa, a perfectly decorated tree, and watching your favorite holiday movies—doesn't get much better than that. Getting cozy and curling up with those classic flicks that get us in the spirit each year is at the top of our list of things to do. Even with Hallmark's festive-filled "Countdown to Christmas" lineup, holiday gems kept on Disney+ and so much holiday cheer on Netflix, one movie that is at the top of our must-watch list involves Charlie Brown and the Peanuts crew.
MOVIES
The Ringer

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Is the Anti-sequel Sequel

While Scream is rightfully regarded as Wes Craven’s definitive meta-slasher movie, it wasn’t the late filmmaker’s first stab (sorry) at self-referential horror. Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, the seventh installment of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, exists outside of the series’ continuity and in a world in which Freddy Krueger is known for being … an iconic movie villain. Most of the cast, including Heather Langenkamp and Robert Englund, are literally playing themselves. In New Nightmare’s meta-narrative, New Line Cinema resurrects Freddy, despite the character being killed off in the previous entry, and is compelled to bring back the franchise’s original Final Girl. “The fans, god bless ’em, they’re clamoring for more,” New Line’s IRL founder Bob Shaye tells Langenkamp. “I guess evil never dies, right?”
MOVIES
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
62K+
Followers
59K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy