IT can be hard to come up with new and exciting recipes when you have kids, so imagine how tough it is to cook for 11 children. Veronica Merritt, 36, from New York, who has over 100,000 TikTok followers, shared what dinnertime looks like in her household - and cruel trolls have slammed it as “prison food.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO