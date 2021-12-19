ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Girls swimming links, schedule and scoreboards for Sunday, Dec. 19

By PJ Potter
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mahwah (0-3) vs. Tenafly (2-1) at JCC (Tenafly), 7pm. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
montanasports.com

SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Dec. 23

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Thursday, Dec. 23. Scores, stats and record-breaking performances can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com. Chinook 62, Hays-Lodgepole 59 (OT) Columbia Falls 67, Polson 60. Columbus 79, Big Timber 46. Custer-Hysham 70, Plevna 38. East Helena 42, Stevensville 29. Florence 58,...
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

Montgomery defeats North Hunterdon in OT - Boys basketball recap

Behind a 28-point performance from JT Simborski, Montgomery edged out North Hunterdon 61-59 in overtime in Annandale. North Hunterdon’s Ryan Gilhooly finished the contest with 25 points while Hunter Paulter had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Despite trailing 27-16 at halftime, North Hunterdon (0-3) used a...
MONTGOMERY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Bloomfield over Clifton - Boys basketball recap

Ramuel Gotrasse scored a career-high 23 points to power Bloomfield to a 57-46 victory over Clifton in Clifton. Shayne Hinton had 16 points and Isaiah Cortes added seven for Bloomfield (3-0), which closed the game with a 16-5 fourth quarter fun. Kyle Vellis paced Clifton (0-3) with 17 points and...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Lohud | The Journal News

Wrestling: Scoreboard and results for Dec. 22-23 meets

Here is the schedule for Wednesday and Thursday meets throughout the Lower Hudson Valley. Check back later, as results and scores will be posted once submitted or made available. Wrestling: Scoreboard and schedule for Dec. 21 Rankings: Latest individual weight class rankings entering holiday stretch Large-school wrestling: Fox Lane defeats Arlington to win fourth-straight Section 1 Division I Dual Meet Tournament title Small-school wrestling: Edgemont defeats Nanuet for first-ever Section 1 Division II Dual Meet Tournament wrestling title ...
WWE
NJ.com

Immaculata over Phillipsburg - Boys basketball recap

Sean Givens made three 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 17 points to lead Immaculata to a victory on the road over Phillipsburg, 60-47. Devin Pombo finished with 11 points while Davis Adams and Isaiah Honis added 10 points apiece for Immaculata (1-0), which put the game away early, holding a 41-15 advantage at halftime.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Rumson-Fair Haven defeats Red Bank Regional - Boys basketball recap

Owen Sullivan tallied 15 points as Rumson-Fair Haven used a big fourth quarter in which it outscored Red Bank Regional 25-12 to capture the victory in Little Silver. The two teams were notched at 34 going into halftime before Red Bank Regional took a 56-48 lead entering the fourth. However, the final quarter proved to be all Rumson-Fair Haven as it more than doubled Red Bank Regional’s points to take home the win.
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 14 Colonia over Sayreville - Boys basketball recap

Noah Taylor erupted for 20 points, 20 rebounds and five assists to power Colonia, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 88-40 victory over Sayreville in Parlin. Billy Anderson also had a double-double, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds for Colonia (2-0), which sprinted out to a 24-2 first quarter lead and never looked back. Saivon Pressley added 26 points with six rebounds and four assists, and Jaeden Jones scored 13 points.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Bound Brook defeats Belvidere - Girls basketball recap

Casey Miller led the way for Bound Brook with 19 points as it rolled past Belvidere 62-41 in Belvidere. Bound Brook (3-0) jumped out to a 43-18 lead in the first half which proved to be too much to overcome for Belvidere (3-2). Brenae Jones netted 16 points for Bound...
BELVIDERE, NJ
NJ.com

Camden Catholic edges Paul VI in OT - Boys basketball recap

Luke Kennevan led with 18 points while Braelan Crump added 17 more as Camden Catholic came back to win at home in overtime, 65-64, over Paul VI. Freshman Tobe Nwobu tallied 15 points for Camden Catholic (4-0), which went on a 24-13 run in the fourth quarter to knot the score at 52-all before winning in overtime.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Paramus over Elmwood Park - Girls basketball recap

Camryn Clark netted 22 points for Paramus in its 47-24 win against Elmwood Park in Paramus. Vanessa Scrivanich turned in eight points as the second-leading scorer for Paramus (4-0). Jaylene Ferrer produced nine points to guide Elmwood Park (2-1) as her teammate in Tiara Duran went for eight of her...
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Colonia defeats Freehold Township - Boys ice hockey recap

Ryan Lukko (4) and Dylan Godsil (3) combined for seven goals as Colonia cruised past Freehold Township 10-3 at Middletown Ice World in Middletown to improve to 7-0. Colonia jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first period before tacking on two in the second and four in the third.
COLONIA, NJ
NJ.com

Cresskill defeats Waldwick - Boys basketball recap

Behind a 26-point performance from Oliver Urena, Cresskill rolled to a 78-62 win over Waldwick in Cresskill. Leading 35-32 at halftime, Cresskill (3-0) outscored Waldwick (2-1) 25-15 in the third quarter before closing it out in the fourth. Talen Zitomer recorded 15 points for Creskill while Jackson Reicherz and Cody...
WALDWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Monroe defeats Old Bridge - Boys basketball recap

Josh Okocha and Eli Okocha both recorded 17 points as Monroe defeated Old Bridge 59-44 in Monroe Township. Monroe (2-1) jumped out to a 27-23 in the first half before putting the game away in the second as it outscored Old Bridge (1-2) 32-21. Ryan Witte led the way for...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
178K+
Followers
86K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy