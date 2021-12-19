Girls swimming links, schedule and scoreboards for Sunday, Dec. 19

Owen Sullivan tallied 15 points as Rumson-Fair Haven used a big fourth quarter in which it outscored Red Bank Regional 25-12 to capture the victory in Little Silver. The two teams were notched at 34 going into halftime before Red Bank Regional took a 56-48 lead entering the fourth. However, the final quarter proved to be all Rumson-Fair Haven as it more than doubled Red Bank Regional’s points to take home the win.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO