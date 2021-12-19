Today in sports history: Dec. 19

On Wednesday night, college football fans had to get their bowl game fix off of just one game – thankfully it was a good one. The Missouri Tigers faced off against the Army Black Knights in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Missouri got off to a solid start and carried a 13-7 lead into halftime.
Today in sports history, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris made one of the most iconic plays in NFL history. In a 1972 AFC Divisional round game, Harris caught a pass that was deflected by another Steelers player. He ran the ball all the way into the end zone to score the go-ahead touchdown, as the Steelers would prevail over the Raiders. Dubbed “The Immaculate Reception,” this play locked Franco Harris into the NFL history.
Craig Berube’s holiday break started Wednesday, when he headed out of St. Louis and back to his permanent residence in Bucks County, Pa., just north of Philadelphia. There, he and girlfriend Dominique Pino have their own version of the Brady Bunch — five children between them. And this time of year — of course — presents under the tree.
Two Division II HBCUs, one from the CIAA and another from the SIAC, will meet in the 2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame game in Sept.
