Today in sports history: Dec. 19

Today in sports history, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris made one of the most iconic plays in NFL history. In a 1972 AFC Divisional round game, Harris caught a pass that was deflected by another Steelers player. He ran the ball all the way into the end zone to score the go-ahead touchdown, as the Steelers would prevail over the Raiders. Dubbed “The Immaculate Reception,” this play locked Franco Harris into the NFL history.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO