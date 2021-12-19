Fastly: Rebuilding Momentum

Presidio Property Trust continues to meander about, with its fundamental condition growing worse each quarter. One reason why investors tend to like REITs is that they offer consistent, stable growth, as well as reliable and growing distributions. This is true of most REITs, but it sadly does not fit the description for each and every one of them. Some of them experience significant, long-term downturns as a result of selling off assets or deteriorating asset quality of the assets that remain on their books. Regardless of the cause, they can prove to be rather painful for investors to buy into, especially if they are not purchased on the cheap. One interesting player in the space to consider that fits this description is Presidio Property Trust (SQFT). In recent years, the company has seen its footprint shrink, with revenue and profitability falling. Although this year could have been the start of something good for investors, it looks to just be more of the same pain.

