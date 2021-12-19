ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Fastly: Rebuilding Momentum

By Gary Alexander
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fastly's business is steadying after a major outage in Q2 caused a major revenue decline and customer attrition. The last quarter of 2021 is the exact right time to pick up growth software stocks at a much steeper bargain than they've traded at in years. As the broader market is shunning...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Workday's DCF Model Shows Upside Potential For The Share Price

Workday sells software applications for financial management, spend management, human capital management, and analytics. With a massive target market and know-how acquired for many years in the United States, WDAY is easily selling subscriptions abroad. I expect that international sales growth will continue.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy for 2022

Eli Lilly, Adobe, and Costco are still growing at rates of more than 15%. Plus, all three companies continue to see more opportunities ahead. The one word I would use to describe Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is definitely "unstoppable." In five years, their shares have all risen more than 230%, far exceeding the S&P 500's return of 101%. These companies have continually found ways to grow and expand their businesses, and investors shouldn't expect much to change in the near future.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo
Seeking Alpha

Finch Therapeutics up 10% following large insider buy

Shares of Finch Therapeutics (FNCH +10.1%) are on the rise today after a director of the company and venture capital investor bought additional shares. Nicolas Haft, managing director of OMX Ventures, bought 63,850 shares at $10.18 on Dec. 20 according to an SEC filing. Following the transaction, Haft, on behalf...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Enbridge: An Interesting Investment During The Dip

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is a more than $75 billion Canadian oil company with a more than 7% dividend yield that's dropped more than 13% from its 52-week high. The company is focused on developing its existing assets and building up a new renewable energy portfolio. The company's unique portfolio will enable substantial shareholder rewards.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Perion Network Limited: Outpacing The AdTech Industry, Undervalued

Perion Network is making a prominent name in the AdTech Industry with exceptional growth, beating all analyst estimates in the previous quarters. Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) has shown incredible progress in the past year, with healthy growth in all aspects of its income statement and balance sheet. Accordingly, the company has revised its guidance for 2021 and 2022 multiple times during the year to increase its performance figures. However, it seems that the stock hasn’t priced all the upsides, likely because of its secondary stock offering, which resulted in the dilution of shares. The company’s stock is currently trading at almost $23, reaching a market cap of almost $1 billion.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Palantir Stock: Weak Recent Performance Is Not A Reflection Of The Underlying Company

PLTR's stock price has been butchered after reaching highs early this year. Palantir's (PLTR) stock price has been butchered after reaching highs early this year:. Over the course of its nearly 16 months of public trading life, PLTR has developed a legion of fans with a cult-like devotion to the company. Simply look at how much attention is given to the stock on YouTube and Seeking Alpha to see evidence of this. Management has also stated several times in earnings calls and interviews how much they appreciate having such a broad investor base, particularly the retail investors that have bought their stock. They also cite it as a competitive advantage as some of their retail investors have actually advocated for PLTR at their places of employment, helping the company to earn new business as a result.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Presidio Property Trust: No Recovery In Sight

Presidio Property Trust continues to meander about, with its fundamental condition growing worse each quarter. One reason why investors tend to like REITs is that they offer consistent, stable growth, as well as reliable and growing distributions. This is true of most REITs, but it sadly does not fit the description for each and every one of them. Some of them experience significant, long-term downturns as a result of selling off assets or deteriorating asset quality of the assets that remain on their books. Regardless of the cause, they can prove to be rather painful for investors to buy into, especially if they are not purchased on the cheap. One interesting player in the space to consider that fits this description is Presidio Property Trust (SQFT). In recent years, the company has seen its footprint shrink, with revenue and profitability falling. Although this year could have been the start of something good for investors, it looks to just be more of the same pain.
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Yangarra Resources: A Lot To Gain From Current Prices

The profitability of the wells drilled by the company is seldom matched anywhere in North America. Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) has long had some of the most profitable wells in the business. The benefit to that is that the cash flow from these wells will enable more drilling combined with debt repayment while the fast payback period should allow for a quick cash flow build. That makes the debt burden far less of an issue than it otherwise might be.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Allakos rebounds amid bearish views on trial setback

After losing more than a quarter of its market cap on Wednesday, Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) shares have recovered in the pre-market with a rise of ~10.9% on above-average volume. About 4.6M company shares have changed hands compared to the 65-day average volume of ~1.3M. According to sites tracking the mentions of...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

iSpecimen slumps extending recent slide to over a third

After adding more than a third of value on Tuesday, micro-cap stock iSpecimen (ISPC -17.5%) has lost sharply on below-average value. More than ~2.8M company shares have traded so far, compared to the 65-day average of ~5.3M. Despite a loss of more than a third since reaching a peak late...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Morgan Stanley touts two trades to get defensive

The most expensive stocks are struggling as the Fed moves to remove accommodation, while the quality trade is looking more defensive, Morgan Stanley says. "Both of these shifts are very much in line with our 2022 outlook - be wary of high valuations and focus on earnings stability/achievability - i.e., favor large cap defensive quality," equity strategist Michael Wilson writes in a note.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Box: Underappreciated Momentum Heading Into 2022

Shares of Box look poised to continue outperforming in 2022, after quietly rising nearly 50% in 2021. When I think about how to best position my tech portfolio next year, I think 2022, more than ever, is a year to err on the side of value. The market has given us a bevy of "risk-off" signals in the last quarter of the year, and despite the pain that many high-flying stocks have already seen over the past few months, I think rapidly rising rates are going to drive even steeper corrections in valuation multiples.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Momentum Is on the Side of These Municipal Bond ETFs

Municipal bonds have been a steady bet in 2021 despite all the volatility, with certain exchange traded funds (ETFs) high on momentum according to their relative strength index (RSI). The RSI can be a helpful indicator to know if momentum is behind a certain ETF — the closer to a...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Summit Midstream Partners Deserves More From The Market

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) has seen its recovery taper back down over the past 6 months. That's despite the enormous steps forward the company has made in its financial position and the Double E pipeline startup. As we'll see throughout this article, the company has the ability to drive continued shareholder returns that'll grow significantly as management improves the financial position.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy