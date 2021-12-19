ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Galecto: Selling At Cash Value

Seekingalpha.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, we offer up our first look at a small developmental company based in Europe called Galecto. There is no worse tyranny than to force a man to pay for what he does not want merely because you think it would be good for him. ― Robert A....

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Smart Contracts Retain Value In Crypto Sell-Off

"See, cryptography is this amazing powerful technology that allows even the weakest of computational devices to monitor and know with very high certainty that a huge computer, run by an evil government, has been executing with integrity. And this is completely mind-boggling…Now, some of this was known in the 1980s, but what was not known was how to make this really efficient and practical. And that's where the inventions from StarkWare really help. Making it practical on today's computers, making it available to programmers." - Uri Kolodny, StarkWare core developer, on the 'Bankless' podcast November 24, 2021.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Europe#Biotech Company#Biotechnology#Ipf
Seekingalpha.com

Checking In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Today, we put Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the spotlight for the first time. There is a thin line between the impossible and the possible - that is determination."― Ogwo David Emenike. Today, we take our first look at a unique developmental company that came public just over six months ago....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
geekwire.com

Omeros sells eye surgery product to Rayner for $126M in cash

Seattle biotech Omeros completed a deal Thursday to sell Omidria, a product used in eye surgery, to Rayner Surgical Group. United Kingdom-based Rayner acquired the Omidria franchise for $126 million. As part of the deal, Omeros is eligible to receive $200 million in commercial milestone payments for the U.S. Food...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Biology
Country
Germany
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: Musk stops selling TSLA; CAT upgrade; ADGI downgrade; AGIL stock offering; VOYA joining S&P MidCap index

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) highlighted Wednesday's midday trading, as the electric-vehicle maker jumped after Elon Musk signaled an end to his string of stock sales. Analyst comments were also shared in the spotlight during intraday action. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) saw gains in the wake of an upgrade, while a downgrade weighed on shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI).
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Ternium offers to buy 28.73% participation in Ternium Mexico for $1B

Ternium (NYSE:TX) offers to acquire from its subsidiary Ternium Argentina a 28.73% participation in Ternium Mexico that the firm does not own directly for $1B. At present, Ternium directly owns 71.27% and 62.49% of Ternium Mexico and Ternium Argentina, respectively. The proposed deal would be subject to approval by Ternium...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

TimkenSteel authorizes $50M buyback

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) authorizes a share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to $50M shares. The Board of Directors also approved the capital expenditure budget for 2022 in the amount of $40M. "These actions reflect the Board's and senior leadership's confidence in our ability to generate sustainable through-cycle...
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Nasdaq tumbles as investors sell growth and buy value

(Reuters) – The Nasdaq tumbled on Thursday in a mixed day on Wall Street as the Federal Reserve’s announcement of a faster end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors toward more economically sensitive sectors and away from technology stocks. Big Tech pulled down the Nasdaq and kept the...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Palantir: A Value Trap

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), a software company, has seen its share price fall significantly recently as investors exited high-growth, high-multiple stocks. At 24 times sales, I believe PLTR stock is still significantly overvalued, and investors should brace themselves for new lows. A Government Consulting Business With Three Major Issues. Someone needs to...
STOCKS
towardsdatascience.com

Sell Out Sell In Forecasting

I would like to tell you about sales forecasting from a Nestlé perspective. I will show you the ideas/methodology of our approach. However, if you would like to use something from it I invite you to GitHub, where we showed an implementation of this project in Python. Our approach was presented at the Data Science Summit. The examples are on real data, but of course, they are anonymized. I work in the Data Science Hub at Nestlé. Using Python or R, I implement machine learning models to support business decision-making processes. The Data Science Hub is the analytics team at Nestlé that supports Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

SPX Flow agrees to be acquired by Lone Star Funds in all-cash deal valued at $3.8 billion

SPX Flow Inc. , a provider of process software for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, said Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Lone Star Funds in an all-cash deal valued at about $3.8 billion. The price is equal to a premium of about 40% over SPX Flow's closing price on July 16, the last trading day before a Wall Street Journal report that the company had received an unsolicited bid. Robert Hull, chair of the SPX Flow board, said the company held talks with "multiple strategic and financial parties" to evaluate the deal against the company's standalone prospects, performance and outlook. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022, after which the company will be privately held. As part of the deal, SPX Flow has agreed to suspend its quarterly dividend with immediate effect. Shares were slightly higher premarket and have gained 48% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Evoqua: Water Is Tightly Priced

Evoqua has seen some struggles in recent years after the valuation was demanding from the start. Evoqua (AQUA) arguably has the best ticker symbol of any water company out there. With the company recently active on the M&A front it is time to update a very dated investment thesis which dates back all the way back to IPO day in November 2017.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy