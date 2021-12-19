NSWC Dahlgren Division range testing may produce very loud noise Monday and Tuesday

Like a lot of people, I put off routine medical appointments during the first year of the pandemic. But then, medical experts voiced concerns that such delays could turn minor health issues into something major. I pushed aside my fear of COVID-19 exposure and scheduled a string of overdue exams, starting with a mammogram. There were nervous eyes on the faces of masked women in the waiting room. What made the experience especially irksome was the high-volume cooking program spewing from a television perched overhead. None of the patients were watching the show, but it was impossible to escape the sound. There was no television remote in the room and no way to mute the set. I happen to like cooking shows, but not in this setting. After so many quiet months at home, the noise was jarring. And there was no question that it increased the discomfort of the waiting room experience.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO