Animals

7-foot-tall hive with 80,000 bees and 100 pounds of honey removed from bathroom wall

By James Steele
audacy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Florida couple got a holiday buzz they weren't expecting. Thousands of bees were removed from a home in St. Petersburg after a huge hive was found behind the bathroom...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 6

Sandy Tmobile
5d ago

I so hope all were safe and not one got hurt . I myself would of keeped them wow free suger, wax, honey, face cream, lip balm, I could go on but they just didn't know. I hope who came bought them or made a deal . people bee's aren't free there very needed and expensive.

6
Yankee.Turncoat
4d ago

Jesus that would freak me out. Imagine doing a remodel and it was behind a whole shower insert like one of those fiberglass one piece tub shower things. You pull it out and nothing but bees in the bathroom.

2
Comments / 0

Community Policy