ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The Andrew Marr show: Moments that made it

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 16 years, Andrew Marr has presented his final show on...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Andrew Marr signs off from BBC with Anchorman quote

Andrew Marr has signed off from his long-running BBC politics show with a line from his “mentor” – Anchorman character Ron Burgundy.The veteran broadcaster is leaving the BBC after more than two decades, including 16 years at the helm of his own Sunday morning show.Bringing his final programme to a close, he said: “That it is, all over, I have been so lucky and so privileged to share so many Sunday mornings with you.”Referring to the catchphrase of the fictional news anchor played by Will Ferrell in the 2004 hit comedy, he added: “I have been wondering how to close this final...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Marr
The Independent

Good Morning Britain viewers blast ‘montage of misery’ on Christmas Day episode

Good Morning Britain viewers were not impressed with one particular segment on the ITV show’s Christmas Day episode.GMB broadcasted a pre-recorded festive edition this morning (25 December) with presenters Kate Garraway, Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard co-presenting.Viewers of the daily show criticised the lack of festive cheer in one part of the episode, in which a montage looking back over 2021 was shown.The segment featured stories about deaths from the pandemic, the Capitol riots, the George Floyd trial, the killing of Sarah Everard, political upset in Westminster and the refugee crisis.It also had more positive moments, such as reports...
TV SHOWS
Entertainment Times

Queen Elizabeth Furious At Prince William For Confessing That He Has Depression

Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
MENTAL HEALTH
BGR.com

This twisted Netflix psychological horror movie has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals are here and you won’t believe how good they are! As we’ve documented on several occasions now, 2021’s lucrative book-to-TV-and-movie adaptation train keeps rolling right along — powered by our incessant need for new streaming content, as well as source material for the big-budget theatrical fare we all enjoy. One of the best recent examples of this is Fever Dream, a Netflix original movie that was just added to the streamer last month. It’s based on Samanta Schweblin’s novel of the same name. And it’s in line with a trend we continue to see...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One
The Independent

Jon Snow appears in credits of final Channel 4 News show as ‘mentor’, ‘moral compass’ and ‘friend’

Channel 4 News paid a sweet tribute to Jon Snow in the credits of his last show as presenter.On Thursday (23 December), the broadcast journalist hosted Channel 4’s flagship news programme for one final time as he stepped down from the role after 32 years.Signing off, Snow, 74, said that it had been “been the greatest privilege of my life to bring you the news”.As the credits rolled on his final news bulletin, a number of eagle-eyed viewers on Twitter noticed that Snow was the only name listed, having been named as a “voice”, “mentor”, “leader”, “inspiration”, “driving force”,...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Harry and Meghan release first photo of Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have issued the first photograph of their daughter Lilibet on their festive card. The image shows Meghan raising Lilibet in the air as she sits alongside Prince Harry, who is holding their two-year-old son Archie on his knee. Lilibet, who was born in June,...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Teacher sacked after horse kick video shared

A primary school teacher has been sacked after a video showing a horse being hit by a woman went viral. Footage was shared online last month by anti-hunt group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs who said it showed members of the Cottesmore Hunt in Leicestershire. At the time Mowbray Education Trust said...
ANIMALS
Us Weekly

Kate Winslet Says She ‘Couldn’t Stop Crying’ During Leonardo DiCaprio Reunion: ‘We’ve Missed Each Other’

Apart for too long! Kate Winslet had an emotional reunion with Leonardo DiCaprio after the longtime friends were separated by the coronavirus pandemic. The Mare of Easttown alum, 46, told The Guardian in an interview published on Thursday, December 23, that she “couldn’t stop crying” when she finally saw DiCaprio, 47, in person again after a lengthy period of time.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
iheart.com

John Legend Talks Real Love & Vegas Moments At iHeartRadio Live Show

On what the Las Vegas residency means to him, the 13-time Grammy Award shared:. "It's amazing. I'm in great company. And I know that when you get to that point in your career where you're offered this kind of residency it means that you've had some success. That you got a real career, you've got a repertoire. And I'm excited to sing all that music, all your favorites, from my whole catalogue. We're going to play your favorite and make sure you have a good show, a good party -- and have some really special romantic moments during the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Kate Garraway says Derek Draper is ‘smiling and laughing’ but has ‘huge way to go’

Kate Garraway has shared an update about her husband’s recovery from severe Covid, telling This Morning viewers that he is “smiling and laughing” and recognises his family.Speaking to hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on Thursday, 23 December, the journalist said her spouse, Derek Draper, “remembers lots of little details”, but it is still uncertain if he will make a full recovery.Draper was hospitalised with Covid in March 2020 and was later placed under a medically-induced coma. He woke up several months later and was able to go home in April this year, more than 12 months after he was...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Saturday Night Live’ Head Writer Anna Drezen Exits to Steer Freeform Animated Comedy

Anna Drezen is exiting her role as one of four head writers for “Saturday Night Live” in order to focus on her Freefrom animated comedy series “Praise Petey.” Drezen disclosed her decision Thursday in an Instagram post that featured a collection of photos from her time working on the NBC mainstay. “Bye SNL! I am leaving the show to focus on my show at Freeform. Was going to post a joke but I don’t do those anymore,” she wrote.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) Drezen has been on a roll as a writer-producer on the...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy