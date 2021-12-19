Historic shortage of blood prompts delays at some hospitals who partner with the American Red Cross

For months we’ve been hearing about a shortage of blood at the American Red Cross.

Well, now the shortage has reached historic lows. In fact, it’s gotten to the point where some hospitals have had to postpone procedures due to the lack of blood.

“Our local medical director is working with hospitals as they navigate incredibly difficult decisions that doctors may have to make – who receives the blood product and who has to wait – and that’s why we’re alerting the public to this critical need and asking individuals to roll up a sleeve, so we can ensure blood is available wherever, whenever it is needed,” the Red Cross said in a statement after announcing the historic shortage of blood.

Donors can schedule an appointment to donate blood by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).