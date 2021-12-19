ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Historic shortage of blood prompts delays at some hospitals who partner with the American Red Cross

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1acPS0_0dQxJuYO00

For months we’ve been hearing about a shortage of blood at the American Red Cross.

Well, now the shortage has reached historic lows. In fact, it’s gotten to the point where some hospitals have had to postpone procedures due to the lack of blood.

“Our local medical director is working with hospitals as they navigate incredibly difficult decisions that doctors may have to make – who receives the blood product and who has to wait – and that’s why we’re alerting the public to this critical need and asking individuals to roll up a sleeve, so we can ensure blood is available wherever, whenever it is needed,” the Red Cross said in a statement after announcing the historic shortage of blood.

Donors can schedule an appointment to donate blood by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

‘This Is A Public Health Issue’: Minnesota Hospitals Postpone Nonessential Surgeries Amid COVID Surge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota hospitals continue to be crunched for space. Hospitals are out of rooms and other health emergencies have been put on hold. The latest map shows 81% of adult ICU beds across the state are full, with very few beds available at all. A trip to the mailbox for Lori Jergensen on Dec.11 ended in a fresh pile of snow and a snapped ankle. “Next thing I know I’m down. My right leg went out from under me and I ended up in a sitting position on the ground,” Jergensen said. A lateral break with fractures on both sides required surgery...
MINNESOTA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

American Red Cross hosting holiday blood drive in North Platte

The Central and Western Nebraska Chapter of the American Red Cross will host a holiday blood drive in North Platte on Dec. 23. As the country resumes holiday celebrations with friends and family this year, the American Red Cross faces historically low blood supply levels not seen in more than a decade.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Red Cross#Blood Product#The Red Cross#Fingerlakes1 Com App
phl17.com

The American Red Cross needs your blood donations

Consider giving the gift of life this holiday season! The American Red Cross is seeing the lowest amount of blood donations in more than a decade. CEO of the Southeastern Division of the American Red Cross Guy Triano said it’s due to several reasons. “Our high schools and colleges...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
10TV

American Red Cross says blood need is ‘critical’ after midwest tornadoes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The American Red Cross is hoping more individuals will roll up their sleeves to help donate blood. “We’ve had historically low blood drives throughout the pandemic and throughout the season and that plus the natural disaster is causing it to be a critical situation,” said Cory Paul, Executive Director, American Red Cross, Columbus chapter.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
iPad
KTLO

American Red Cross experiencing historically low donations

The American Red Cross, which supplies around 40% of the country’s blood, is facing a historically low supply. John Brimley, the regional communications manager of the Missouri and Arkansas branch, says the Red Cross has not seen this low of a supply in almost a decade.According to a Red Cross press release, new blood donors has dropped by 34% since last year, making it one of the largest year-to-year decreases and one that could threaten essential medical care for patients. Locally, the Missouri and Arkansas Red Cross region has experienced a 13.4% decrease in new donors.
CHARITIES
Detroit News

Red Cross seeks donations to fill 'historic' low in blood supply

Jean Walsh of Plymouth can't even remember how many years it's been since she became a regular blood donor. A regular visitor to the Red Cross blood donation center in Livonia, Walsh donates blood platelets — a specific part of the blood that is needed by cancer patients recovering from chemotherapy.
PLYMOUTH, MI
ourquadcities.com

Quad Cities blood drive | American Red Cross

The American Red Cross not only helps out disaster survivors it also provides about 40% of the country’s blood supply. Executive Director of the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois Red Cross Chapter joined by to talk about how you can be part of the city-wide effort to save lives.
ADVOCACY
WITN

American Red Cross to hold blood drive ahead of Christmas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Red Cross is asking donors to give back this holiday season. Preregistration has opened for the Dec. 22 blood drive in Greenville. To register now, visit The American Red Cross webpage. All donors will receive a free long-sleeve t-shirt while supplies last. The blood...
GREENVILLE, NC
wpsdlocal6.com

Red Cross announces emergency blood drive for Mayfield

Following Friday night's tornadoes across western Kentucky, the American Red Cross plans to host an emergency blood drive in Mayfield on Tuesday. “We are seeing blood donations at a critical low, the lowest it has been in a decade,” said Robert Wagner, District Manager for Biomedical Donor Services Recruitment with the Red Cross. “These storms were devastating, and the need is even greater for blood donation now and in the weeks to come. We need people who can donate to make a commitment to help following the disaster.”
MAYFIELD, KY
klif.com

Red Cross Faces Blood Shortage

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The American Red Cross says it’s facing the lowest holiday season blood supply and donor turnout that it’s experienced in more than a decade. The North Texas Region has had extremely low donor turnout in recent months, even while the demand for blood is unabated. Red Cross officials say donors were eager to participate last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that sense of urgency did not carry over into 2021. Because of that the Red Cross has developed some incentives. Donors who schedule and keep appointments will receive such things as Red Cross long-sleeve shirts, Red Cross socks, and Amazon gift cards.
DENTON, TX
St. Joseph Post

American Red Cross hopes annual holiday promotion spurs blood donation

In the midst of a historic blood shortage, the American Red Cross is hoping that a popular holiday promotion will bring donors out. Red Cross spokesman Joe Zydlo says that the annual exclusive holiday long sleeved shirt will be available starting today. Zydlo says he's been receiving calls for some time now about when the shirts will be available, adding that with the popularity they are even extending the time you can get them this year.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy