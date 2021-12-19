ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin tests yearly moving average as $100K by Christmas needs 'small miracle'

By William Suberg
CoinTelegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin (BTC) prepared a showdown with a key moving average (MA) price trend on Dec. 19 with time running out for a strong 2021 close. "I vote we bounce and stay bull" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD trading at $47,000 Sunday, still firmly in an established...

cointelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

5 cryptocurrency projects that made waves in 2021

2021 was a breakout year for the cryptocurrency market in many respects and most investors are absolutely thrilled that Bitcoin (BTC) price established a new all-time high of $68,789. In the same timeframe, Ether (ETH) went on a parabolic rally which saw its price gain 565% from Jan. 1 to hit a record high at $4,859 on Nov. 10.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving Average#Christmas#Stock#Ma#Cointelegraph Markets Pro#Tradingview#Btc Usd#Btc#Santa Rally#Mkt
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Moves $97,296,884 From Crypto Giant Coinbase in Massive Asset Transfer

A massive whale is turning heads after relocating nearly a hundred million dollars worth of Bitcoin in a single transaction. Whale-tracking bot Whale Alert initially detected the huge BTC transfer and reported the details to its 1.9 million Twitter followers. The whale involved transferred the 2,001 BTC, worth $97.29 million...
MARKETS
u.today

SHIB Tech Indicator Shows Reversal After Predicting 200% Run, 100% of MATIC Holders in Profit, 706 Million SHIB Burned in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

The summary of U.Today’s top four articles over the past day is already waiting for you! Stay tuned for the latest crypto news!. Shiba Inu technical indicator shows reversal after predicting 200% run. With the MACD, or Moving Average Convergence Divergence, the technical indicator giving the first warning of...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Child prodigy with 162 IQ wants cryptocurrency for Christmas and gets it

The wish of owning cryptocurrencies this Christmas came true for a 12-year-old schoolkid with an intelligence quotient (IQ) higher than Albert Einstein. Barnaby Swinburn, a resident of Bristol, England had asked for two Christmas presents, a Mensa test for testing his IQ and a cryptocurrency portfolio. According to BristolLive, Swinburn scored the highest possible score of 162 on the test, beating Einstien’s IQ of 160. As a result, the schoolboy became a member of the high-IQ society, which intakes the top 2% of the highest Mensa scorers.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CoinTelegraph

From DeFi year to decade: Is mass adoption here? Experts Answer, Part 3

In the broadest way, the discourse surrounding crypto has shifted from "what to do with it" to "how to do it." This is especially the case with the authorities, which are no longer trying to deny decentralized finance but rather trying to figure out how to deal with the industry, as it is clear to everyone that it is here to stay. And their approach is that they either adjust or they will be left behind. This is the same with the legacy finance system: Decentralized finance (DeFi) projects provide better solutions, and people are starting to realize that — not just tech enthusiasts, but regular people. Hearing about DeFi from a taxi driver, from people chatting while waiting in line in a supermarket or during an intermission in a theater — that’s where I see indicators of mainstream adoption.
MARKETS
Footwear News

These Are 6 Retail Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Market Watchers

2021 was a whirlwind year for retail. Supply chain meltdowns, record high inflation, and staff shortages made it clear which brands could adapt and which ones would fall to the wayside. As 2021, comes to a close, uncertainty persists, especially with the most recent uptick COVID-19 cases across the U.S. Still, analysts and market watchers are hopeful for some brands to maintain their momentum. We reached out and asked them about where they see businesses heading in 2022 and what stocks they recommend watching out for. Below are their picks for the best stock buys in 2022. LULU — Lululemon Activewear was a major trend...
RETAIL
The Independent

Bitcoin price prediction 2022: Crypto experts make BTC forecasts for year ahead

Bitcoin has bounced between all-time price highs and record-breaking drops in 2021, in what has been one of the most tumultuous periods in the cryptocurrency’s history.The ups and downs have been driven by nationwide crackdowns, nation-state adoption, condemnation from high-profile investors like Peter Schiff, and endorsements from the likes of Elon Musk.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketPlatforms like PayPal have opened up crypto to hundreds of millions of retail investors, while the launch of the first ever bitcoin ETF on the New York Stock Exchange drew in a new legion of professional traders.So what does 2022 hold? Could...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin needs to clear $51K to reduce the chance of new sell-off from BTC whales

Bitcoin (BTC) whales are the center of attention again this week as large transactions flow back to exchanges. Data from on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant on Dec. 24 shows that relatively, whales are increasing their presence as potential sellers. Action stations as Bitcoin climbs to $51,000. According to CryptoQuant’s Exchange Whale...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy