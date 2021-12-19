ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

“Everyone who participates must be vaccinated or have a valid reason not to be” Victorian Sports minister Martin Pakula on discussions to let Novak Djokovic play at the 2022 Australian Open

By Sarthak Shitole
firstsportz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld No. 1 Novak Djokovic‘s participation in the 2022 Australian Open remains an unsolved question as the player refuses to give his vaccination status while the tournament officials and the state government has already declared that no unvaccinated player, official or spectator will be allowed on the premises....

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

‘Unfair that Djokovic is never nominated while Nadal wins it having played half of the year!’ Top Journalist calls out Western Media’s double standards towards Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has been one of the best player of this generation if not the best. He has time and again proved his mettle on court and even the records and age are on his side. Although Djokovic has millions of fans all around the world, he doesn’t get the same love that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal receive.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

“I’m not going to ask Novak Djokovic his vaccination status” AO tournament director Craig Tiley hoping Novak plays the Slam in 2022

9-time champion at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic‘s chances of playing at the 2022 Australian Open is at risk ever since the state government declared no player, official or fan will be allowed to enter the campus unless they are vaccinated. The news did not go well with Novak who refused to reveal his status on the grounds of his medical records must remain private.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Pakula
Person
Novak Djokovic
albuquerqueexpress.com

Djokovic reports cast more doubt on Australian Open participation

Novak Djokovic has reportedly pulled out of the ATP Cup in Sydney in January, spreading further uncertainty over his participation at the Australian Open later in the same month. According to Serbian outlet Blic Sport, Djokovic will almost certainly not travel to Sydney for the international team tournament which kicks...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic will play for another...', says tennis expert

Novak Djokovic has just returned from a formidable season, in which he touched the legendary 'Calendar Grand Slam' The number 1 in the world won the first three majors of the season, beating as many members of the Next Gen in the final (Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas at Roland Garros and Matteo Berrettini at Wimbledon).
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Minister#Victorian Sports#The Minister Of Sports#Ge#Serbian
firstsportz.com

Fernando Alonso believes ‘lost’ Lewis Hamilton has gotten worse over the years; claims the Briton has isolated himself from others

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton share a long history in Formula One together. Not only are the duo multiple-time world champions, but they were also part of the same team during Lewis Hamilton’s rookie years. Their relationship took a turn for the worse during Hamilton’s earlier years in F1, something which has not quite been mended yet.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Toto Wolff claims F1 chiefs’ ‘inconsistent’ decision-making led to controversies throughout 2021 season

Decision-making must improve from those in charge of Formula One, says Toto Wolff, if the off-track discussions and controversies from this year are not to be repeated in future.Much of the recently finished season was embroiled in recriminations, appeals and complaints, with drivers and team chiefs alike unsure of how or why certain rulings were handed out.The biggest and most obvious of those was of course in the finale at Abu Dhabi, where Max Verstappen won the race and the title in the final lap after Michael Masi’s decision to take the safety car away after unlapping only the cars...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Andy Murray to extend his trial run with coach John De Witt at the Australian Open 2022

Andy Murray moments after receiving an invitation to the big draw at the Australian Open confirmed that he will be extending his trial period with the new coach John de Witt. The former world No.1 began his trial with the Belgian coach at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship after splitting with former coach Jamir Delgado who has joined the team of Denis Shapovalov.
TENNIS
The Independent

‘I know that’s a brave thing to say’ – Joe Root confident of Melbourne century

England captain Joe Root has backed himself to “bang out a hundred” as he plots an Ashes fightback in the Boxing Day Test.After back-to-back defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, English cricket is in desperate need of some festive cheer in Melbourne and Root is desperate to be the not-so-secret Santa who delivers a special gift for those who decide to power through the night back home.“I expect a response from our players and I would like to bring a nice Christmas present home for everyone who stays up,” he said.“I feel in a really good place with my batting. I...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton unfollows EVERYBODY on Instagram as seven-time world champion maintains his silence after controversial Formula One finale in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton has unfollowed everybody on Instagram as the Mercedes star maintains his silence following the dramatic Formula One finale this month. Hamilton, 36, was controversially pipped to the world championship by Max Verstappen, 24, on the final lap of a thrilling race in Abu Dhabi, with the role of FIA chief Michael Masi heavily criticised by fans and pundits.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Keeping ‘brilliant’ Joe Root quiet a big job for Australia, Justin Langer admits

Australia are working overtime to keep “brilliant” England captain Joe Root quiet in the Ashes, head coach Justin Langer has revealed.Root has enjoyed a career-best year with the bat, reeling off 1,630 runs at an average of 62.69 including six centuries.But after the first two Tests Down Under, and two unconverted fifties, he is still awaiting his first hundred on Australian soil.Langer admitted Root loomed large over his side’s planning meetings ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, given his status as the heartbeat of the batting order.“He is a brilliant player, no doubt about that, and we...
SPORTS
AFP

Ashes on the line as under-siege England look to bounce back

England head into the Boxing Day Test against Australia on Sunday knowing they must fix the mistakes that have blighted their tour or lose the Ashes series. After a nine-wicket thumping in Brisbane and then crashing by 275 runs in Adelaide, Joe Root's team must win at Melbourne Cricket Ground to keep their slim Ashes hopes alive. A boisterous crowd of about 70,000 is expected on the opening day of the Test. As holders, Australia need only to avoid defeat to retain the urn.
SPORTS
The Independent

Scott Boland to become fourth Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket

Scott Boland will become just the fourth Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket after winning a surprise debut in the Boxing Day Ashes Test.Boland, 32, has been handed a dream call-up on his home pitch in Melbourne after the hosts decided not to risk the fitness of Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser.Boland hails from the Gulidjan tribe in the Colac area of Victoria and his appearance comes 15 years after the retirement of the only previous Indigenous man to wear the Baggy Green, Jason Gillespie Ashleigh Gardner played her second Test match earlier this year and was preceded by...
WORLD
The Independent

Ray Illingworth: Single-minded England captain turned national team ‘supremo’

In a sport where statistics serve as the backbone of so many stories, Ray Illingworth was always better understood through the prism of his unyielding personality.That is not to say Illingworth is poorly served by his numbers – 61 Tests, 122 wickets and a couple of centuries, not to mention a three-decade first-class career boasting more than 24,000 first-class runs and 2,000 scalps.Illingworth the player was shy of true elite status, but as a solid lower middle-order batsman, infuriatingly miserly off-spinner and specialist gully fielder, he was never far from the action.But such feats are window dressing when assessing Illingworth’s...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy