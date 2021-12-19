“Everyone who participates must be vaccinated or have a valid reason not to be” Victorian Sports minister Martin Pakula on discussions to let Novak Djokovic play at the 2022 Australian Open
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic‘s participation in the 2022 Australian Open remains an unsolved question as the player refuses to give his vaccination status while the tournament officials and the state government has already declared that no unvaccinated player, official or spectator will be allowed on the premises....firstsportz.com
