“Everyone who participates must be vaccinated or have a valid reason not to be” Victorian Sports minister Martin Pakula on discussions to let Novak Djokovic play at the 2022 Australian Open

Decision-making must improve from those in charge of Formula One, says Toto Wolff, if the off-track discussions and controversies from this year are not to be repeated in future.Much of the recently finished season was embroiled in recriminations, appeals and complaints, with drivers and team chiefs alike unsure of how or why certain rulings were handed out.The biggest and most obvious of those was of course in the finale at Abu Dhabi, where Max Verstappen won the race and the title in the final lap after Michael Masi’s decision to take the safety car away after unlapping only the cars...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO