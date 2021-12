The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails will release for Nintendo Switch in Spring 2022 in Japan. This will be the first title for the Nintendo Switch that Nihon Falcom will publish in-house. Additionally, it will have new HD visuals, and run at 60 FPS. The title will also have higher sound quality in comparison to its original PlayStation Portable release. Nihon Falcom did not provide information on any other additional features. The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails will release in the West on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in 2023. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO