For young people looking for a high paying job, a job in the construction industry could be a great path forward. The construction industry has a high demand for qualified workers and Black Hawk College has an opportunity to connect students with high paying jobs in the very near future with the Black Hawk College Highway Construction Careers Training Program or HCCTP. Orientation for the next round of the training program is in January of 2022.

