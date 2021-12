SOUTH JERSEY – The grace period to apply for utility relief for households with overdue electric and natural gas bills will end on December 31, 2021. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) mailed out letters in mid-October to approximately 350,000 households behind in their electric and gas bills to inform them about assistance to pay their utility arrearages and to urge them to immediately apply for help since the assistance is available for a limited time only. After the grace period for paying overdue utility bills expires, utilities can be disconnected for non-payment.

