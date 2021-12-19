What Bill Belichick said following Patriots’ loss to Colts

Bill Belichick’s message was pretty clear following the Patriots’ 27-17 loss to the Colts.

“We didn’t play well. We didn’t coach well,” the coach said to virtually every question that was asked of him following the game.

“We didn’t do anything well enough, I don’t know how else to say it,” he added.

The Patriots fell behind 17-0 at the half and 20-0 early in the third quarter, before making it a game in the fourth quarter until Jonathan Taylor had a 67-yard touchdown run just before the two-minute warning to ice the game.

Indianapolis finished with 226 yards rushing and the Patriots didn’t do themselves any favors by committing eight penalties.

“Obviously, we didn’t do anything good enough to win,” Belichick said. “We didn’t play well. We didn’t coach well. Too many penalties. Fumbles. Interceptions. Over 200 yards rushing. Played from behind the whole game. Nothing really good enough. Have to go back to work here and coach and play better than this. It’s disappointing, but we’ll move on.”

And as for the decision to kick a field goal from inside the 15-yard line with 8:57 left trailing by 13 points?

"I did what I thought was best for the team,” Belichick said.

The Patriots are now 9-5 on the season, but still are in good shape to win the AFC East provided they take care of business beginning next Sunday against the Bills.

