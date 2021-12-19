ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sunday 7: Patriots’ recipe for success becoming very clear

By Ryan Hannable
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tsFrH_0dQxIWWr00

1. Over the seven-game win streak for the Patriots, how they were able to win was very clear: play from ahead, run the football and play good defense. That was confirmed as the identity of the team. While some Patriots teams from the past could adapt and win in different ways, it seems like that's not the case for the 2021 Patriots. They suffered their first loss since Oct. 17, 27-17 in Indianapolis Saturday night where they trailed 17-0 at the half and 20-0 early in the third quarter. Despite Mac Jones and the Patriots' best effort to come back, they still came up short. “We fell behind and once they had control of the game they played it on their terms,” Devin McCourty said to reporters after the game. “Against Indy, that’s tonight, but really any team you play, you don’t want to play the game on their terms. Defensively, I think that made it even tougher for us. The way the game flowed, they were able to control the game and do what they needed to do. … We have to get off to a better start across the board as a team.” The Patriots are now 0-4 and are averaging 15.75 points in games when Jones attempts more than 36 passes this season. This is not necessarily a poor reflection on Jones, rather the Patriots are much better when playing from ahead and able to play the game on their terms, which is focusing more on the run game. Playing from behind naturally means more passing attempts and clearly that is not the path to success for the Patriots. Over the final three regular-season games and postseason, it will be vital for the Patriots to get off to better starts than they did Saturday night.

2. Josh McDaniels received a lot of criticism for his play-calling during the game Saturday against the Colts. Sure, there were some play-calls that deserved second-guessing, but it’s also worth keeping in mind the players need to execute on the field. An example was the fourth-and-1 roll out when Jones threw an incomplete pass, but FOX’s Greg Olsen noted Hunter Henry was open early on, but he did not turn around to look for the football. It’s easy to second-guess McDaniels, but just remember he isn’t the only one to blame when things go wrong.

3. Want some perspective on the three blocked punts the Patriots have allowed this season? Only nine teams in NFL history have allowed more than three in a single season, and no other team in the league has more than one this year. This is inexcusable for any team, but even more so for the Patriots who invest so much into special teams.

4. Speaking to reporters during the week, Jakobi Meyers was asked what the biggest difference has been from his rookie season to now, and the third-year receiver gave an interesting answer. “Just being able to help my teammates,” he said. “I feel like I was a real independent contractor my first year. Just showing up, doing what I was supposed to do, going home as soon as (Bill Belichick) let us out. Now, I feel like I bond with my teammates more, just talking to them more if they need something. ‘Cause I’ve been the one receiver here, outside of N’Keal (Harry) and Gunner (Olszewski).” Independent contractor? “I feel like, first year, I just kind of realized that I was really, just, kind of going through the motions, not really talking to anybody, not really being a great teammate,” Meyers said. “So, I knew my goal was to come back and just do more for the team and just help out, talk more.”

5. We’ll see what happens over the final three weeks, but if things continue like they are going, the Chiefs will be the best team entering the playoffs. Their defense is playing much better of late and even though the offense isn’t the same as it’s been in the past, they still have Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill and can put up 30-plus points against any defense on a given week.

6. Although it’s early in the process, it seems like this will be a year with not many head-coach openings available. This could be a good thing for McDaniels staying with the Patriots. From this perspective, it’s important for him to remain with Jones and continue to develop the young quarterback.

7. Next Sunday’s game against the Bills at Gillette Stadium will be extremely important. A win puts the Patriots in a very good position to win the division, but a loss likely means they need to win the final week of the season in Miami. That’s the last thing people want to hear given how games late in the season in Miami have gone of late. Buffalo takes on Carolina this week, which will likely be a get-right game for them.

Thanks to MacFarlane Energy, your Mitsubishi Diamond Elite contractor, where they can very affordably heat your three-season room with a Mitsubishi ductless hyper heat unit. Please visit MacFarlaneEnergy.com.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Sports

Nick Wright on Patriots' loss to Colts: Bill Belichick does not believe in Mac Jones I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The New England Patriots winning streak has come to an end after the Indianapolis Colts shut them down in Week 15. Nick Wright says this loss once again exposes the fact that despite past wins, Bill Belichick does not trust Mac Jones, and despite Kevin Wildes insistence that this win might be good for the rookie quarterback, Nick maintains Mac isn't the skilled weapon many think he is.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rex Ryan discusses the silver lining from Patriots' loss to Colts

Everything that could go wrong, went wrong in the first half of the New England Patriots’ Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The Patriots were shut out after surrendering 17 points — one touchdown stemmed from a blocked punt. Mac Jones couldn’t get the offense moving until the final minutes of the second quarter, but then he threw his first red zone interception of his career. On the Patriots’ first drive of the second half, Jones threw another interception.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
WEEI Sports Radio

Rex Ryan is now a fan of Mac Jones

Rex Ryan has criticized Mac Jones several times this season, infamously calling him a “peashooter.” But Ryan has done an about-face on the Patriots’ quarterback after Saturday’s game against the Colts.
NFL
Boston

In losing, the Patriots just may have won confidence in Mac Jones

The rookie quarterback couldn't complete the comeback in Indy, but there were signs than he one day might. On the one hand, we have the answer to one of this season’s looming questions: Can rookie quarterback Mac Jones bring the Patriots back to win a game they trailed against stiff competition?
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Bills#Colts#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Peyton Manning News

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning has a lot of cool bullet points on his resume. Could NFL owner be next?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Manning is believed to be in the mix for an ownership role with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos could reportedly be sold by...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
Distractify

What Happened to Drew Brees' Face? Here's Why the Former Saints Quarterback Has a Scar

Former New Orleans Saints leader Drew Brees is arguably one of the most popular quarterbacks in the NFL, so it's no surprise that fans are always curious to learn all about his life. That said, football enthusiasts can't help but wonder what happened to Drew Brees' face since a huge scar has been there throughout his entire football career. Scroll down for everything we know about the football star's health!
NFL
FanSided

Saints player makes mistake trolling Tom Brady after embarrassing loss

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers had a night to forget as the Saints completed the sweep of the top team in the NFC South. Last night was a tough game for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Losing to the Saints with a depleted roster and losing several key players to injury all in one night is hard, and the day after losses like this never get better.
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Head Coaches Could Reportedly Be Fired Soon

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy