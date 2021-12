At one time or another, most of us have looked in the mirror and felt unhappy with what we see. Maybe it's the size, shape or weight of your body that's bugging you. Unfortunately, feeling dissatisfied with one's physical appearance is all too common. In fact, almost 80 percent of Americans reported feeling unhappy with how their body looks sometimes, according to a 2018 Ipsos poll. And that sense of dissatisfaction was felt most strongly when people glanced in the mirror.

FITNESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO