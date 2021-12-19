ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Peace on Earth, Goodwill to Men

By Howard Sierer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe familiar words in this column’s title can be welcomed by those of any faith as well as those with none at all. We hope for peace while knowing there is too much conflict around the world today. Writing on Christmas Day in the midst of our nation’s...

dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
Anita Durairaj

Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
Abraham Lincoln
windsorweekly.com

The Son of Man is coming

Maybe you’ve seen the painting. It’s called “Starry Night,” and at times we’ve had a framed print of it hanging in our entry hallway at home. How might that painting connect with this week’s text in Luke 21: 25-26? For that matter, why might we begin our Advent season with that apocalyptic scripture from near the end of Jesus’ story?
RELIGION
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
BBC

'Christmas kindness means we can stay in the house'

All week, Dayjanta Samuels has been "wild and excited", says his mother Christine Borton, "counting down the days to Christmas". The family have been overwhelmed by the reaction of the public to the story of their financial struggles, with dozens and dozens of people contacting them to offer money, gifts and advice.
BUSINESS
Carlsbad Current-Argus

The paradigm of peace

The Third Chapter of Luke begins with a prophetic juxtaposition of power, leadership, and authority. On the surface, it reads much like a time stamp, but the historical reference of so many political and religious leaders serves a much more significant purpose. This “Who’s Who” of the political, military, religious regime that held unquestioned authoritative cultural control over the region at the time is contrasted to the mysterious “voice from the wilderness” that is John the Baptizer. The distinction poses a powerful theological question of ultimate faith. Whom will you trust?
RELIGION
Religion
tribuneledgernews.com

DONALD CONKEY: Where can one find 'peace on earth' today?

With the Christmas season come Christmas hymns, all alluding to the birth of the Christian Savior Jesus Christ, with most alluding to peace and love. One of my favorites, “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” closes four of its five verses with “Of peace on Earth, good will to men.” Verses three and four are both relevant to our world today and they reflect both the fear and hope in all of us.
RELIGION
thesungazette.com

Peacefulness

Last week I wrote about a word I made up to describe a condition I live with much of the time: peacelessness—one root, two suffixes. I think it describes the condition of the culture I inhabit as well. Peacefulness, only one suffix different, is a state of being that...
LINDSAY, CA
suindependent.com

How Is Your Self-Image This Christmas?

I distinctly remember what I ate for supper on Christmas Eve 50 years ago. Not the entrée perhaps, but certainly the vegetable. My mother served stewed potatoes (“potato slopters,” as she dubbed them). I remember the potatoes because I was passionately reading my newly purchased 25-cent comic...
LIFESTYLE
Deseret News

Opinion: Do we really want peace on earth?

This year for Christmas, I have a simple wish: peace on earth, good will to all. There is so much anger in our discourse now, so little patience, so few attempts to understand. A recent anger flashpoint I’ve seen is over a Christmas song (no, not the date-rapey one — everyone should dislike that one). The song asks “Mary, Did You Know?”
RELIGION
Portland Tribune

The Advent of Peace

In Jesus is a peace that partners with what the Bible calls unconditional love and brings a togetherness that is unshakeable. "For a child is born to us, a son is given to us…and he will be called…Prince of Peace. His government and its peace will never end." Isaiah 9:6-7 The word for peace in the original language of the Old Testament is Shalom. In the Hebrew language, 'shalom' means to be safe, whole, complete, friendly, good. The prophet Isaiah, about 700 years before the birth of Christ, foretold the coming of the Messiah with this description: one who would bring true peace (shalom) to the inhabitants of earth. Shalom is not just the absence of conflict; it is the presence of a system of living that produces life, goodness, completeness and brings great hope. Shalom does this by bringing together moving pieces to create a working together so that all who live in that community can benefit.
PRINEVILLE, OR
Dallas News

When we sing about peace on Earth, are we just lying to ourselves?

I’d like to make a confession: I’m a Christmas hypocrite. Before you judge me, hear me out, because you might be a Christmas hypocrite too. This holiday season, like every year, many of us will wish one another peace. We’ll do something at church called “passing the peace.” We’ll pray for peace. And we’ll sing about “peace on Earth, goodwill to humankind.”
RELIGION
nhmagazine.com

Instruments of Peace

The world today seems critically poised between two opposing destinies. Optimists picture one of unlimited human progress, driven by science breakthroughs for cheap energy, abundant food production, and the elimination of disease and even aging. Pessimists imagine a future of global comeuppance as our excesses of consumption and pollution spark environmental catastrophes and rouse deep-seated rivalries until we descend into a new Dark Age.
ADVOCACY
The Spokesman-Review

Dad Daze: Finally, there is peace on Earth with gift-giving

It used to be so easy buying presents for the kids. When my daughters were young, it was always about princess garb, cool clothing and dolls and, of course, doll houses. Jillian loved moon shoes, Barbies and Polly Pockets, and nothing topped Madeleine’s digs. Legos, train sets, I can’t express how much I miss Thomas the Tank Engine, trucks and anything sports-oriented pleased my sons. When my children reached their teen years, bigger was the only way to impress. To date, the kid’s favorite presents were the bubble hockey game and the pinball machine.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

