Washington Crossing Park

The Washington Crossing Chapter Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) recognized Karyn Norton at the chapter’s October 12th dinner meeting for her outstanding service to the SAR. Karyn is a member of the Margaret Gayle Thornton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), serving as that chapter’s National Defense Committee Co-chair. Karyn was awarded the Lydia Darragh Medal by SAR Chapter President William Hampton for working behind the scenes to support SAR programs. This Medal is named after Lydia Darragh (1729-1789), who crossed British lines in December 1777 during the British occupation of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to deliver information to George Washington that saved Washington’s army from an attack.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO