Christmas came early for the Aztecs! Seniors Caden McDonald, Chance Bell, and Jordan Byrd announced their intention to return to SDSU for an extra senior season. McDonald’s return brought with it a couple of additional gifts. Cooper McDonald, Caden’s younger brother, decided to transfer to the Mesa from Washington. The younger McDonald brought his former Huskies’ teammate tight end Mark Redman to San Diego as well. Fresh off a 12 win season, the news of these five players playing the inaugural season in Snapdragon Stadium is a gift that keeps on giving. Below is an early look at how these players could impact the Aztecs in 2021.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO