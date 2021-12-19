The Sky this Week: Winter begins

A winter storm watch begins Friday morning and lasts into Chrismas for the Cascades, east slopes, and higher elevations. Snow showers are expected Thursday night as we drop into the upper teens to upper 20s, with southerly winds at 5-10 mph. Both highs and lows will decline over the next few days. Snowfall stays in our forecast as well. It will be heaviest from now through Sunday, so be prepared for a serious impact on holiday travel, especially over the Cascades and south into California.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO