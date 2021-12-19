The Sky this Week: Winter begins

TONIGHT: Talk about a beauty of a day for us across the Ohio Valley again! Bright blue skies, crisp sunshine, and all the vitamin D your body could want after a grey and dreary work-week, last week. A few upper-level clouds will start to build in this evening with more widespread cloudiness likely overnight. High temperatures maxed out in the mid 50s today. It was a warmer than average day since normal temps for mid-December is 41 degrees. Tonight, clouds will start to build in across the valley as an upper-level system will move closer to the area. Low temps will be in the upper 30s with increasing temps through the overnight hours. The cloud cover will stay with us for all of tomorrow.
