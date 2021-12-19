ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Eastview Mall among those shopping centers packed over final weekend ahead of Christmas

 6 days ago
Retailers were busy over the final shopping weekend of the 2021 holiday season before Christmas. Malls like Destiny USA in Syracuse, Eastview Mall in Victor, and Greece Ridge in Greece were all packed despite surging COVID-19 cases.

The final Saturday before Christmas is typically the busiest shopping day of the year. It even beats days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as far as in-store shopping is concerned.

“The lines weren’t too long, we’ve been in and out of every store like three times,” Stephanie Ward told News10NBC about her shopping trip at Eastview on Saturday.

And it seems, people were finally starting to feel the holiday spirit.

“It’s been a time coming. I haven’t made it out to that mall too much recently so when I’m here now, I feel like I’m in the Christmas spirit something about just being around people in a great attitude, great mood,” said Michael Manou, another shopper that spoke with News10NBC.

