NBA Trade Rumors: Mocking a Ben Simmons deal to every team with interest

By Michael Saenz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA Trade Rumors: Mocking a Ben Simmons trade for every team with reported interest. The Philadelphia 76ers have some real issues on their roster but perhaps none is bigger than the unknown that...

Shannon Sharpe on Lakers trade rumors: I’m not trading AD for Ben Simmons, but maybe for Lillard or Jokić I UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers are 16-16 on the season which qualifies for sixth best in the NBA's Western Conference. LeBron James and the Lakers are looking to bolster their roster and reports came to light that the Lakers would 'love' to acquire disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Simmons hasn't played since the conclusion of last season and during the summer asked for a trade out of Philadelphia. Shannon Sharpe reacts to the possibility of a superstar swap between Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons.
No buzz on Ben Simmons trade front

Marc Stein: I heard so little about Ben Simmons in Vegas, like just remarkably little. That kind of illustrates to me just what a secondary thing trade pursuits are at the moment. Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Justin Grasso @JGrasso_. Doc Rivers says that...
Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: 'Remarkably Little' Talk About 76ers PG Ahead of Christmas

There has reportedly been "remarkably little" movement on the Ben Simmons trade front as Christmas approaches. Marc Stein noted that trades are a "secondary thing" across the NBA as teams deal with the fallout from rampant positive tests for COVID-19. Several games have been postponed over the last two weeks, and the majority of the league is playing with a bare-bones roster filled with 10-day fill-ins and G Leaguers.
“I’m exhausted fighting people about it”- Marcus Spears shuts Iman Shumpert over Lebron James ‘destroyed the game’ comments

LeBron James will go down as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. But as Kobe Bryant used to say – “They don’t hate the good ones, they hate the great ones“. LeBron receives his fair share of hate and criticism. One criticism came recently from LeBron’s ex-teammate Iman Shumpert. However, it came more as a personal pain point of Shumpert, as an NBA fan and not as a player. Shumpert recently said on an episode of Bootleg Kev Podcast – “Bron knows he ruined basketball.”
Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
After Scottie Pippen Claimed Michael Jordan 'Ruined' Basketball, Another Player Is Saying The Same Thing About LeBron James

There have been plenty of things happening within the sports world as of late, though a situation that’s truly captured fans’ attention is the one involving former Chicago Bulls players Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan. In his new book, Pippen aired blunt thoughts on his teammate, even going as far as to say that he “ruined basketball.” Many, both basketball devotees and former players, have been debating the comments. But amid this discussion, it’s possible that another (more contemporary) one could be brewing. This is due to the fact that NBA alum Iman Shumpert claims former teammate Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James did the same thing – in his own way.
Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
Eighth-Grader Hurt by Kevin Durant’s Brute Criticism: What Made Him ‘Say Something Negative?’

Kevin Durant spares no one on social media. Skip Bayless, Michael Rapaport, Twitter trolls, no one is immune to Durant’s criticism – not even a balling eighth-grader. 13-year-old Jayden Moore recently went viral for a basketball move he created and attempted when his team was up by 50 and it amassed more than 5.7 million views. Moore and his teammates were ecstatic when they learned the video even garnered a retweet from Durant, but they were shocked when they found out what the NBA superstar said.
