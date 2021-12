The self-isolation period for fully vaccinated people who have coronavirus has been cut to a week as Boris Johnson reassured the public that Christmas will be able to go ahead without further restrictions.From Wednesday, those in England who receive negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven of their self-isolation period, and are vaccinated, will no longer have to self-isolate for the full 10 days.The rule change may help thousands of people see their families in time for Christmas.It came after the Prime Minister said “continuing uncertainty” about the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission rates...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO