Accidents

Oldham crash: Girl, 10, dies and another child injured

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 10-year-old girl has died after she and another girl were hit by a vehicle in Oldham, police have said. The Land Rover Discovery struck both children before crashing into a lamp-post in...

www.bbc.com

wccbcharlotte.com

Chester High Student Killed In Crash, Another Injured

CHESTER CO., S.C. — Detectives are investigating a fatal crash after a 16-year-old Chester High School student was killed and another student was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday. Troopers say a 16-year-old male student was driving south on Pineridge Road around 11 a.m. in a 2002 Honda Accord,...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
blackchronicle.com

2 Oklahomans die in vehicle crash, another in critical condition

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people died in a vehicle crash in Adair County that left one other person in critical condition on Tuesday. Jolene Brown, 32, of Stilwell, Okla., and Angel Vann, 19, of Tulsa both died in the crash on U.S. 59, about 6.5 miles south of Stilwell, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Three siblings killed in wrong-way crash with alleged drunk driver

A Louisiana family lost their three children in a tragic accident on Friday after their car was hit by a wrong-way driver, the police have said. The Simmons siblings who died in the accident on I-49 in St Landry Parish were identified as 20-year-old Lindy, 17-year-old Christopher, and Kamryn, 15.According to the police statement, the driver—identified as 54-year-old John Lundy from Dallas—was also killed in the crash. He was driving his 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup northbound in the wrong lane.Dawn Simmons, the siblings’ mother, and 16-year-old Marissa, Christopher Simmons’ girlfriend, remain hospitalised. The family was driving back from Christopher’s high...
ACCIDENTS
WFMY NEWS2

2 killed, another seriously injured in head-on crash on I-40 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were killed on Christmas Eve in an early-morning crash that shut down a busy Greensboro highway. It happened around 2:45 a.m. Police were called to Interstate 40 westbound near S. Elm-Eugene Street for the crash. Investigators said William Junior Grimes, 50, was driving a 2004 GMC Envoy the wrong way on the freeway when he crashed head-on into a 1960 Ford Thunderbird being driven by Tony Hester Vinson, 50.
GREENSBORO, NC
kezi.com

Teenage girl dies in Coos County crash

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – A 15-year-old girl died in a traffic crash in Coos County early Thursday morning. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle crash on Highway 242 shortly before 5 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicated that a southbound silver Mazda driven by a...
OREGON STATE
Klamath Falls News

Child dies in crash on US97 north of Chiloquin

KLAMATH COUNTY - On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at approximately 5:34 PM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 233. [MP 233 is just north of Hub City Chrome and 15-miles north of Chiloquin, Ore.]. Preliminary investigation revealed northbound silver Honda...
OREGON STATE
BBC

Sutton house fire: Brothers died of fire-related inhalation, tests show

Four brothers trapped in a house fire died of "fire-related inhalation", post-mortem tests have shown. Kyson and Bryson Hoath, aged four, and Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, were alone when the fire broke out at the terrace house in Collingwood Road, Sutton, south London, on 16 December. A 27-year-old...
ACCIDENTS
Laredo Morning Times

Child among 2 that died in Laredo crash, heavy rain blamed

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified on Sunday a pair of individuals who died in a traffic accident. DPS stated that 27-year-old Maria Matiana Ramirez of Roma and 4-year-old Jeremiah Ramon died in the Saturday afternoon crash. DPS stated that around 3 p.m., Texas Highway Patrol was dispatched to...
LAREDO, TX
BBC

Blackburn man who beat and bit his pregnant partner jailed

A man who battered and bit his pregnant girlfriend and dragged her into his car before driving off has been jailed. Joel Fricker, 20, of Blackburn, attacked his partner after she had had a meal out with friends in November. He threatened to hit her friends and their partners before...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesungazette.com

One teen dies, two others injured in DUI crash

TULARE COUNTY – California Highway Patrol officers responded to a tragic DUI where one teen died, another was badly injured and another one was driving under the influence. According to a CHP collision report, last Sunday, Dec. 12, at approximately 11:55 p.m. officers from the Visalia area office responded to a call of a traffic collision on State Route 137 west of Road 68, with medical personnel responding.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
BBC

Sutton house fire: Woman released on bail

A 27-year-old woman arrested as part of the investigation into a house fire which killed four young brothers has been released on bail. Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, were alone when the fire broke out at the terrace house in Collingwood Road, Sutton, on Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Oldham crash: Family pay tribute to 10-year-old girl

A schoolgirl who was knocked down and killed by a car had a "smile that could light up the world", her family said. Lily Rose Morris, 10, died in hospital after she was hit by a red Land Rover Discovery on Coleridge Road in Oldham at 17:00 GMT on Saturday.
ACCIDENTS
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘We are very upset’: Family says child was injured when Utica school bus crashed

UTICA, Mich. – Police said a Utica Community Schools bus driver was arrested on Tuesday after her bus was found off the road where it struck a street sign. Sterling Heights police said the bus had 30-40 students from Henry Ford II High School onboard at the time of the crash at about 4 p.m. near Hall and Schoenherr roads. Only minor damage was reported and none of the students were injured.
UTICA, MI
KOMO News

Girl, 8, dies after Grays Harbor County highway crash

OAKVILLE, Wash. – A child is dead after a crash outside Oakville late Thursday on US Highway 12. Washington State Patrol troopers say a 31-year-old woman was driving in a car with an 8-year-old girl around 8:35 p.m. heading west on the highway near Pearson Road. The woman then...
OAKVILLE, WA
ABC4

Official: Utah man, Tucson girl die in Arizona plane crash

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Utah man and a Tucson girl were killed when a single-engine plane crashed near the airport of the east-central Arizona city of Show Low. Deputy Chief Randy Chevalier of the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District identified those killed Wednesday as 40-year-old David A. Gillette and 11-year-old […]
ARIZONA STATE

