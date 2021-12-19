ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants vs. Cowboys: Preview, predictions, what to watch for

By Paul Schwartz
NYPost
NYPost
 6 days ago

An inside look at Sunday’s Giants-Cowboys Week 15 matchup at MetLife Stadium:

Marquee matchup

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs vs. Giants QB Mike Glennon

Beware. Diggs, in his second NFL season, leads the NFL with nine interceptions and is tied for the league lead with 17 pass breakups. Everson Walls (1985) has the Cowboys single-season record with 11 interceptions.

“I think you’ve just got to be smart about it, pick and choose maybe depending on what the route is, the matchup, all of the above,’’ Glennon said. “You can’t just completely avoid him, but you have to be smart about it at the same time.

“Any time you’re close to setting the NFL record for interceptions, as a quarterback, you’re going to know where he’s at.’’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FkvgA_0dQxFeFU00
Trevon Diggs and Mike Glennon

Paul’s pick

This is a bad week to be short-handed in the defensive backfield. Dealing with CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and tight end Dalton Schultz with a full deck is not easy, and the Giants are severely depleted in their secondary. Dak Prescott has not been great the past two games, but he is almost always great (8-2 in 10 starts) against the Giants, and who out there is going to stop him?

Cowboys 31, Giants 13

Four downs

Leo hurting: Leonard Williams never misses games. He has been a remarkable iron man throughout his seven-year career — playing in all 108 games in his career. He was forced out last week in Los Angeles with a triceps injury, and the Giants are unfamiliar with taking the field without him. He is listed as questionable to play.

“Obviously, it would be great to have him out there,’’ said Dexter Lawrence, who lines up next to Williams. If he is not there? “I’ve got to step up and be a leader and take command of the D-line,’’ Lawrence said. “Just take command. Go wreck the game, do what I’ve been doing, keep playing well and just help the defense communicate better. Keep it going, keep it flowing.’’

Time running out: Sterling Shepard, after missing five consecutive games, returned last week against the Chargers but was not much of a factor, targeted four times with just two receptions for 27 yards.

“I was kind of told that it was going to go slow for me at the beginning,’’ Shepard said. “Just trying to get my feet back underneath me. As time goes on, I’ll begin to get more touches. I’m not really worried about it.’’

He has two years left on his contract, but his time could be nearing an end with the Giants. This particular matchup always means something special to Shepard, whose late father, Derrick, played for the Cowboys.

Just play him! It is the cry of frustrated fans. Just put Jake Fromm in the game, please, let’s see what the kid can do. Well, it is not as easy as that. There is this certain ritual called practice, and it is clear that, up until this week, Fromm, after arriving from the Bills’ practice squad, did not show enough to warrant snaps in a game. Maybe this week, maybe not.

“Yeah, that’s fair to say,’’ coach Joe Judge said. “How you practice is a very good indication of how you’re going to play. We have to see guys go out there and execute in practice. I can’t rely on someone telling me someone’s a ‘gamer.’ I don’t even know what that is.’’

First time, long time: For the first time in 15 years (30 games), a Giants-Cowboys game will not include Jason Garrett, who was fired by Judge as offensive coordinator after a Week 11 loss at Tampa Bay. Garrett was with the Cowboys as an offensive assistant and later the head coach from 2007-19 and spent the past two seasons with the Giants. Given that he played six years In Dallas and one with the Giants, Garrett has been a part of 46 of the past 52 Giants-Cowboys games.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Sterling Shepard
Person
Everson Walls
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys Game#Bills#American Football#Giants Cowboys Week#Cowboys Cb Trevon Diggs
AthlonSports.com

Sunday Night Football: Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys Prediction and Preview

The Dallas Cowboys clinched themselves a playoff spot in the best way possible Thursday night: sitting on the couch. A San Francisco 49ers loss ensured that they won't fall out of the top seven in the NFC, bringing them back to the postseason for the first time since 2018. It makes their matchup against the Washington Football Team a little easier Sunday as they look to earn their next Christmas present from Santa: the NFC East.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady explains why he smashed his tablet to the ground

Tom Brady doesn’t like to lose and on the rare times he does, he reacts in a way that blurs the line between “tough competitor” and “sore loser.”. Last Sunday, Brady experienced something he hadn’t experienced in 15 years. He was on the losing end of a shutout. The Saints defeated the Buccaneers 9-0 and after throwing a late interception, Brady took his frustration out on the Microsoft Surface tablet by tossing it to the ground.
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Has Honest Admission About Living In Cincinnati

Joe Burrow says it’s not all bad living in Cincinnati. When the Bengals quarterback was asked why the team has been relatively unscathed by the COVID cases sweeping through the NFL, Burrow kept it real. “Fortunately, there’s not a lot to do in Cincinnati,” the Ohio-native said.
NFL
FanSided

Seahawks get early Christmas gift from the Rams. Truly, it was a gift

The Seattle Seahawks dream of the playoffs was snuffed out, just as Scrooge extinguished the Ghost of Christmas Past. The question is: will Seattle learn from their visitation, or suffer the fate of the unrepentant Marley? And if Cooper Kupp isn’t a Dickensian name, I’ll forego my Christmas pudding.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
NFL
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless reacts to Micah Parsons becoming the first Cowboys rookie named to Pro Bowl since 2016 I UNDISPUTED

Micah Parsons got an early Christmas gift yesterday, becoming the first Dallas Cowboys rookie to make the Pro Bowl since Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott in 2016. When talking about his success this season, the linebacker credited defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, saying quote: 'He tries to make sure he lets everyone eat. They’re part of the lion pack now. There is no more lone lion. It’s the pride now. Everybody has got to get a piece of the gazelle... When you get your opportunity, you’ve got to make sure you finish, because I know those other guys will.' Skip Bayless reacts to the linebacker's words and discusses what this says about Parsons' impact in Dallas.
NFL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy