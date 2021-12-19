Upgrade your at-home coffee with this sleek espresso machine

NY Post Store

Got some big goals for 2022? Then you’re going to need some caffeine! And not just any caffeine will do — you’re going to need a top-notch shot of espresso.

If you don’t want to break the bank frequenting your favorite coffee establishment, it might be smart to invest in an espresso machine that will serve up shot after shot in the comfort of your own kitchen.

The Lafeeca Espresso Machine with Milk Frother Steam Wand guarantees to up your at-home coffee routine, and it’s currently on sale for 20% off. Get it for just $143.99 for yourself — or the espresso lover on your gifting list — for a limited time only.

An espresso machine in your kitchen means you’re serious about your coffee, and the Lafeeca Espresso Machine with Milk Frother Steam Wand means you’ve taken it to professional levels. This brand-new machine has a Die-Cast boiler system that warms up impressively in less than 60 seconds to give you a hot shot of espresso, time after time. And its 19-Bar Pressure Pump gives your espresso shots a balanced flavor with the ideal layer of crema. Want to add foam? The high-pressure milking frothing function has an adjustable steam knob that gives your espresso the perfect amount.

A 1.2L detachable water tank lets you enjoy up to five cups in every go, which should definitely keep you going for a while in the AM. And its ESE pods are compatible with both single and double shot filters. There’s also a thermometer to let you know the temperature ahead of time.

The retro-inspired design goes perfect in any kitchen, and you don’t have to worry about annoying cleanup. The detachable drop tray allows for super easy cleaning. Just get it up and running and start crafting the perfect lattes, cappuccinos, flat whites, and other espresso drinks you love in no time.

Get 20% off the Lafeeca Espresso Machine with Milk Frother Steam Wand now, making it just $143.99 for a limited time.

