ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The sunshine vitamin that ‘D’elivers on heart health

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c5TcK_0dQxElOM00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Free from the sun, vitamin D delivers a natural source for one of the hormones essential to our bodies, especially the bones.

In a new study from the University of South Australia, researchers found when you’re down on this essential nutrient, it’s not only your bones that could suffer but also your cardio health.

They identified genetic evidence for the role of vitamin D deficiency in causing heart disease.

The team used a new genetic approach that allowed the team to assess how increasing levels can affect heart risk based on how high the participants’ actual vitamin D levels were.

They used information from up to 267,980 individuals which allowed the team to provide robust statistical evidence for the link between vitamin D deficiency and heart.

The study showed that people with vitamin D deficiency are more likely to suffer from heart disease and higher blood pressure than those with normal levels of vitamin D.

For participants with the lowest concentrations, the risk of heart disease was more than double that seen for those with sufficient concentrations.

By increasing vitamin D-deficient individuals to levels of at least 50 nmol/L, we estimate that 4.4% of all heart disease cases could have been prevented.

Low concentrations of vitamin D are common in many parts of the world.

Low levels of vitamin D are recorded by an estimated 23% of people in Australia, 24% of people in the US, and 37% of people in Canada.

The team says appreciating the role of vitamin D deficiency in heart health could help reduce the global burden of heart disease.

People can get vitamin D from food, including oily fish, eggs and fortified foods and drinks.

This said, food is unfortunately a relatively poor source of vitamin D, and even an otherwise healthy diet does not typically contain enough.

If people don’t get any vitamin D through the sun, this is one of the rare nutrients for which we sometimes need to take a daily supplement to keep up with the requirements.

If you care about supplements, please read studies about this daily vitamin that is critical to cancer prevention, and findings of why vitamin K is so important for older people.

For more information about health, please see recent studies about how vitamin C could help over 50s retain muscle mass, and results showing that daily vitamin D may protect you from type 2 diabetes.

The study is published in European Heart Journal. One author of the study is Prof Elina Hyppönen.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

This eating plan can boost your heart health

What you choose to eat can affect your heart health. Eating well can be confusing with all the diet information out there. The DASH food plan—Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension —is supported by NIH research. It’s a flexible and balanced eating plan designed to improve the health of...
FITNESS
Knowridge Science Report

Poor social health can predict heart disease

In a new study from Monash University, researchers found that among healthy older adults, social isolation and low social support are strong predictors of overall heart risk. They found that healthy older adults reporting social isolation were 66% more likely to experience a cardiovascular (CVD) event and those with low social support were at twice the risk.
HEALTH
WFMZ-TV Online

Health Beat: 3 ways to protect your heart

ORLANDO, Fla. — Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and it accounts for one out of every four deaths. "A lot of different things can result in the heart's inability to circulate blood, ranging from coronary disease to obesity to uncontrolled high blood pressure," explained Dr. Joshua Larned, the medical director of heart failure services at Holy Cross Hospital.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Vitamin D#Vitamin A#Vitamin K#Vitamin C#Nmol L
spacecoastdaily.com

Best Vitamins for Weight Loss

When you take vitamins for weight loss, you are basically using the vitamins as a catalyst. These vitamins help speed up the metabolism, which helps you lose weight. With age, a person’s metabolism slows down. Hence, it is important to use vitamins at an older age. You can look at the vitamins provided by US vitasave for weight loss.
WEIGHT LOSS
philasun.com

Straight facts about Omega-3s and heart health

Many people are familiar with omega-3 fatty acids, and some of those at risk for heart disease take them as dietary supplements. However, according to a Harris Poll commissioned by Amarin Pharma, Inc., some people have limited understanding of the risks and benefits of these dietary supplements. Heart disease is...
HEALTH
wfxb.com

Drinking 2 Cups of Coffee Improves Heart Health – Study Says

More good news for coffee lovers. Your morning cup of joe not only puts pep pin your step, it also protects your heart. According to a circulation study of 21, 000 participants drinking two cups of the caffeinated brew reduced heart failure by 30%. You don’t get those benefits in decaf though. Coffee contains nutrients like potassium, niacin and magnesium that may also help regulate heart rhythm and lower cholesterol.
DRINKS
almanac.com

Gain less weight? Improve heart health? Nuts to that!

If you love nuts of any kind as much as I do (providing you don’t suffer from allergies to them*), you’ll rejoice at recently published research suggesting that, on average, folks who eat a handful of nuts or peanuts every day gain only half as much weight through adulthood as folks who don’t eat nuts.
DIETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
thekatynews.com

Best vitamins for depression

Mental health conditions are serious issues that we should focus on. However, we choose to ignore them. Depression – a mood disorder is common amongst people. Depression is termed in different ways. Some call it a major depressive disorder, and some clinical depression. When people have depression, they do...
MENTAL HEALTH
WebMD

Low-Level Exposure to Toxic Metals Affects Heart Health

Dec. 17, 2021 -- People exposed to even low levels of certain toxic metals may increase their risk of atherosclerosis, the plaque buildup in the arteries that can cause strokes and heart attacks. A large study in Spain evaluated middle-aged people (97% of whom were male) working in an auto...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Physical Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: A Strange Night-Time Symptom To Know

Vitamin B12 is a critical fuel for the body, helping the body’s nerve and blood cells stay healthy and make DNA. Night sweats can be a surprising symptom of vitamin B12 deficiency, studies have suggested. Night sweats can soak the body, pyjamas and bed clothes. They occur even without...
HEALTH
SB Nation

10 Cancer-Causing Foods You Should Never Put In Your Mouth Again

Research has shown that most cancers can be prevented. Scientists now estimate that 60 percent to 70 percent of cancers are all preventable through currently available information and simple changes in diet and lifestyle. With that encouraging statement in mind, this article addresses changes you can make in your day to day dietary lifestyle that will not only improve your health, but help you to avoid toxins that can increase your chance of cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
MyTexasDaily

Take Charge of Risk Factors Impacting Heart Health

Take charge of risk factors affecting your heart health. (Family Features) Cholesterol – a waxy substance created by the liver or consumed from meat, poultry and dairy products – isn’t inherently “bad” for you. In fact, your body needs it to build cells and make vitamins and other hormones. However, too much “bad” LDL cholesterol, or not enough “good” HDL cholesterol, can pose problems.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
urbanmatter.com

Are Vitamins Right For Your Kids?

Nutritional needs for children vary widely based on their age, race, sex and physical activity across countries. However, health experts suggest that in general, children ages 2–8 require 1,000–1,400 calories every day. Kids between the age of 9–13 need 1,400–2,600 calories daily. Children need smaller quantities...
NUTRITION
Knowridge Science Report

This daily snack may help you reduce high blood pressure

In a new study from the University of South Australia, researchers found a daily dose of yogurt could be the next go-to food for people with high blood pressure. They examined the associations between yogurt intake, blood pressure and cardiovascular risk factors, finding that yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure for those with hypertension.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy