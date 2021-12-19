ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

This home cognitive tests may detect Alzheimer’s earlier

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pwJB2_0dQxEf6000
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Many people experience forgetfulness as they age, but it’s often difficult to tell if these memory issues are a normal part of aging or a sign of something more serious.

In a new study from The Ohio State University, researchers found that a simple, self-administered test can identify the early, subtle signs of dementia sooner.

This earlier detection by the Self-Administered Gerocognitive Examination (SAGE test) is critical to effective treatment, especially as new therapeutics for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are being developed and approved.

It allows doctors to get a baseline of their patients’ cognitive functioning, and repeat testing allows them to follow their memory and thinking abilities over time.

The eight-year study followed 665 consecutive patients.

Researchers found that the SAGE test accurately identified patients with mild cognitive impairment who eventually progressed to a dementia diagnosis at least six months earlier than the most commonly used testing method called the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE).

Among the 164 patients with baseline mild cognitive impairment, 70 patients converted to dementia.

This is a 43% conversion rate over three to four years which is similar to rates from other academic center-based studies.

The distribution of dementia diagnoses included 70% Alzheimer’s disease dementia, 7% Lewy body dementia, and 9% pure or mixed vascular dementia.

The test can be taken anywhere whenever there are cognitive concerns. It takes only about 10-15 minutes to complete, and the four interchangeable forms are designed to reduce learning effects from recurrent testing over time.

The cognitive domains tested with the 11-item test include orientation, language, calculations, memory, abstraction, executive function, and constructional abilities. The MMSE does not test abstractions or executive function abilities.

The team says any time you or your family member notices a change in your brain function or personality you should take this test.

If that person takes the test every six months and their score drops two or three points over a year and a half, that is a significant difference.

Their doctor can use that information to get a jump on identifying the causes of the cognitive loss and to make treatment decisions.

More than 6 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, and those numbers are expected to rise to more than 13 million by 2050.

If you care about Alzheimer’s disease, please read studies about the blood test that can predict dementia, Alzheimer’s 5 years early, and findings that one year of this exercise training may reduce risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information about brain health, please see recent studies about 2 personality traits that may protect you from Alzheimer’s disease and more, and results showing that some diabetes drugs may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

The study is published in Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy. One author of the study is Dr. Douglas Scharre.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE
Cosmos

How to detect cancer with oranges

Have your oranges gone bad? No need to throw them in the bin because University of Sydney PhD student Pooria Lesani has developed a cancer detection technique made from the juice of rancid oranges. In a study, published in Chemical Engineering Journal, Lesani described the orange-based, low-cost probe, which proved...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cognitive Tests#Vascular Dementia#Diabetes Drugs#Alzheimer#The Ohio State University#Mmse
Woman's World

This Simple 10-Minute Test Could Spot Early Signs of Dementia

When it comes to cognitive diseases, early detection is key. Knowing what you’re dealing with sooner, rather than later, allows health care providers time to create a treatment plan and consider interventions that could slow the progression of the condition. Often though, it’s difficult to determine whether potential initial symptoms are indicative of a problem, or nothing to worry about. (Who among us hasn’t put their reading glasses in the refrigerator, or called their spouse by the dog’s name?) That’s why a new test that can show early signs of cognitive decline in just 10-15 minutes, potentially leading to a more timely diagnosis of dementia, Alzheimer’s and other disorders, is such good news.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

5 different neurological disorders and their symptoms

Neurological disorders are disorders that affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. Such disorders can occur as a result of structural, chemical, or electrical abnormalities within the nervous system. There are many types of neurological disorders. While some are relatively benign and temporary, others are more serious and may require...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Can a Commonly Prescribed Thyroid Medication Lift Depression and Dementia?

When I was a fellow in the late 1980s, a geriatric woman was referred to the endocrinology service with a thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level of about 6 mIU/mL, a common cause of referral then and now. Her family also reported that she was incapacitated, with common dementia symptoms. Her doctor could not decide whether to offer levothyroxine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
EurekAlert

“Supermeres” may carry clues to cancer, Alzheimer's disease and COVID-19

Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center have discovered a nanoparticle released from cells, called a “supermere,” which contains enzymes, proteins and RNA associated with multiple cancers, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s disease and even COVID-19. The discovery, reported in Nature Cell Biology, is a significant advance in understanding the...
CANCER
Neuroscience News

Alzheimer’s Disease and the Holidays

Summary: Researchers discuss how to accommodate family members with dementia over the holidays to make Christmas a meaningful and joyous event for the entire family. The holidays can be a special time, but may present challenges for those with dementia and their loved ones. Travel is fatiguing, being in a new location is disorienting, meeting new people while trying to recall names of relatives and friends is taxing, and following a conversation in a room filled with distractions, music, and laughter may be overwhelming.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Antioxidants may protect you from dementia

In a recent study published in the Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring, researchers found that an oxidation-antioxidant imbalance in the blood is an early indicator of Alzheimer’s disease, rather than a consequence. They showed that oxidative markers, known to be involved in Alzheimer’s disease, show...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New clinical trial to test drug for diabetes in reducing risk of alzheimer's dementia

A new study led through a collaboration between the Diabetes Trials Unit and the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Oxford, and the global healthcare company, Novo Nordisk, will examine whether semaglutide, a tablet used to treat diabetes, can change the course of the earliest change in the brains of people at risk of developing Alzheimer's dementia.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy