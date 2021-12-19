ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

All Six of Alabama's Class of 2022 In-State Signees Land All-State Honors

By Christopher Walsh
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfLwS_0dQxDgwW00

Alabama went six-for-six, which is good in nearly every sport imaginable.

It's even better when referring to awards.

Sunday morning, when the Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its all-state teams for the 2021 high school football season, all six in-state prospects who signed with the Crimson Tide this past week landed first-team honors in their respective classifications.

Linebacker Jeremiah Alexander headlines this year's in-state additions. Rated the No. 5 player in the nation by the Sports Illustrated 99, he and defensive back Trequon Fegans recently helped guide Thompson High School to the Class 7A state title.

"The guy's an outstanding football player," Nick Saban said. "Makes a lot of plays. Very instinctive. Very explosive. Good pass rusher. Has got a lot of power as a player. And he's been a guy that's been productive now for three years in high school. And they won several state championships in a row.

"I think his leadership and his ability to make plays on defense has probably contributed to that in a significant way. I think the guy's an outstanding football player."

Calera wide receiver Kobe Prentice was selected in Class 6A, Pike Road defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry was honored in Class 5A, Anniston defensive back Antonio Kite was in Class 4A, along with Geneva County running back Emmanuel Henderson in Class 2A.

Alabama dominated in-state recruiting this year, as the only top player it missed out on was linebacker Shemar James, of Faith Academy in Mobile. The No. 18 prospect in the SI99 opted to join former Crimson Tide assistant coach Billy Napier at Florida.

Auburn's top addition was linebacker Robert Woodyard out of Williamson in Mobile, who is expected to be converted to a defensive back. He was named all-state in Class 4A, but didn't make the SI99.

The finalists for lineman of the year and back of the year will be announced by the ASWA on Dec. 26. The remaining football awards will be subsequently released, including the Super All-State selections and the Mr. Football award for player of the year.

The Mr. Football banquet will be held Jan. 13 in Montgomery. Last year's event was not held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 25, 2021

There's also the BamaCentral Forums. • All Things CW: Cincinnati May Be 13-0, But Whom Have the Bearcats Really Faced?. • Recruiting Corner: Who Could Be First In-State Prospect to Join Alabama’s 2023 Class?. • All Things Bama Podcast: Assessing Alabama Basketball Ahead of Conference Play. • Crimson Tikes:...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anniston, AL
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
City
Auburn, AL
City
Pike Road, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
BamaCentral

How Jahmyr Gibbs' Transfer Impacts Alabama's Running Back Room

Tuesday saw Nick Saban and Alabama strike again in the transfer portal, landing one of the hottest names in former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs becomes the second major name out of the transfer portal to announce a transfer to Alabama since the end of the 2021 regular season, joining highly-touted former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Eli Ricks Already With Crimson Tide, Reveals New Number with New Team

Eli Ricks, who has transferred to Alabama to continue his college football career, unveiled his jersey number on Wednesday. It's a familiar one for LSU fans as well, No. 7. That's the number worn by cornerbacks Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, Grant Delpit and Derek Singley Jr., and started becoming a tradition, especially in the secondary. Running back Leonard Fournette also wore it on offense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Can Alabama Get Defensive Issues Fixed? That Depends on Mentality Moving Forward

A few weeks ago, after wins against Gonzaga and Houston, there was talk of this Alabama men’s basketball team being among the elite. That talk, just like the Crimson Tide’s defensive intensity, has disappeared. Alabama has only a few days to figure out how to get back on track before SEC play starts. If it can’t get it together, there won’t be another SEC championship trophy to hoist in March like last year.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Nick Saban
BamaCentral

College Football Playoff Tightens COVID-19 Policies

The College Football Playoff announced numerous new policies in regards to COVID-19, including the possibility that the national championship could be determined without a game being played, on Wednesday afternoon. The updated guidelines were made by the CFP's management committee during a video conference on Tuesday. They provide flexibility for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#American Football#Highschool#Thompson High School#Faith Academy#Si99#Crimson Tide#Aswa
BamaCentral

Crimson Tikes: He'll Shoot Your Eye Out

Your brain is full of spiders, you have garlic in your soul, Mr. Grinch,. I wouldn't touch you with a thirty-nine-and-a-half foot pole. — You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch. "Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.
SPORTS
BamaCentral

Throwback Crimson Tikes: Lean On Me

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years. Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes...
SPORTS
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy