All Six of Alabama's Class of 2022 In-State Signees Land All-State Honors

Alabama went six-for-six, which is good in nearly every sport imaginable.

It's even better when referring to awards.

Sunday morning, when the Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its all-state teams for the 2021 high school football season, all six in-state prospects who signed with the Crimson Tide this past week landed first-team honors in their respective classifications.

Linebacker Jeremiah Alexander headlines this year's in-state additions. Rated the No. 5 player in the nation by the Sports Illustrated 99, he and defensive back Trequon Fegans recently helped guide Thompson High School to the Class 7A state title.

"The guy's an outstanding football player," Nick Saban said. "Makes a lot of plays. Very instinctive. Very explosive. Good pass rusher. Has got a lot of power as a player. And he's been a guy that's been productive now for three years in high school. And they won several state championships in a row.

"I think his leadership and his ability to make plays on defense has probably contributed to that in a significant way. I think the guy's an outstanding football player."

Calera wide receiver Kobe Prentice was selected in Class 6A, Pike Road defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry was honored in Class 5A, Anniston defensive back Antonio Kite was in Class 4A, along with Geneva County running back Emmanuel Henderson in Class 2A.

Alabama dominated in-state recruiting this year, as the only top player it missed out on was linebacker Shemar James, of Faith Academy in Mobile. The No. 18 prospect in the SI99 opted to join former Crimson Tide assistant coach Billy Napier at Florida.

Auburn's top addition was linebacker Robert Woodyard out of Williamson in Mobile, who is expected to be converted to a defensive back. He was named all-state in Class 4A, but didn't make the SI99.

The finalists for lineman of the year and back of the year will be announced by the ASWA on Dec. 26. The remaining football awards will be subsequently released, including the Super All-State selections and the Mr. Football award for player of the year.

The Mr. Football banquet will be held Jan. 13 in Montgomery. Last year's event was not held due to the coronavirus pandemic.