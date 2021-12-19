ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Faivre leads Odermatt in 1st run of Alta Badia giant slalom

By ANDREW DAMPF
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06jLUO_0dQxDbWt00
Italy Alpine Skiing World Cup France's Mathieu Faivre speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Alta Badia, Italy, Sunday, Dec.19, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) (Gabriele Facciotti)

LA VILLA, Italy — (AP) — World champion Mathieu Faivre held a slim advantage ahead of overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt following the first run of the Alta Badia giant slalom on Sunday.

Faivre, who swept gold in both the traditional giant slalom and the parallel GS at last season’s world championships in nearby Cortina d’Ampezzo, led Odermatt by 0.02 seconds.

Odermatt won the opening two giant slaloms of the season.

Manuel Feller of Austria stood third, 0.19 behind, and River Radamus of the United States was fourth, 0.30 behind.

Radamus crossed the line in a deep crouch, just barely keeping it together as he lost control then spun out in the finish area. The American is in position for a career-best result, improving on his sixth-place finish at the season opener in Sölden, Austria.

The 23-year-old Radamus won three golds at the 2016 Winter Youth Olympics.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Andrew Dampf is at https://twitter.com/AndrewDampf

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Feller
Person
Mathieu Faivre
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
76K+
Followers
84K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy