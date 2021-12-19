Fed Chair Jerome Powell Doubles Taper Amount And Growth Sells Off!

Investing.com -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell answers reporters' questions following the FOMC's decision on interest rates.-- Dec. 15, 2021. The problem of inflation comes from the following factors, 1) The supply chain is broken due to the fact the product from overseas can not be shipped to the market from the port , which is the supply side problem in US 2) The import tax 25% was all paid by the US consumers 3) Money printing . 1) are the policy mistake and should be fixed easily 2) Due to mismanagement 3) does not necessary cause inflation, just look dollar index and the gold price What will happen if FED raise rate ? 1) Raising rate will not fix problem 1) and 2) but will kill the economy , which US will have an economy which is shrinking and high inflation and very high unemployment.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO