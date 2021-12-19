Fed Chair Jerome Powell Doubles Taper Amount And Growth Sells Off!

The Federal Reserve took a big step in its battle with inflation today when it announced plans to taper asset purchases by $60 billion a month. In November, it was cutting purchases by $15 billion a month and in December it raised that amount to $30 billion. It also raised its inflation forecasts for 2021 and 2022 and lowered its unemployment rate projection for the coming year. While GDP growth for 2022 was revised higher, this year’s rate was revised lower. “Solid” job gains and “elevated” levels of inflation has more Fed officials favoring a rate hike next year. In fact, 12 out of 18 policy-makers see three rate hikes next year, which is far more aggressive than September. The prospect of more rate hikes should have driven the U.S. dollar higher and stocks lower, but instead, equities rallied and the U.S. dollar gave up its post-FOMC gains.
