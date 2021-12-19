ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Which version of the Broncos will show up in must-win game?

By Ian St. Clair
Mile High Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis has been the running question all season, especially after the thumping of the Dallas Cowboys followed by that debacle against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is no doubt this is a must-win game for the Broncos. Heck, it’s a must-win game for the Cincinnati Bengals. As some have...

www.milehighreport.com

Comments / 1

NFL
Mile High Report

Who was the Broncos’ biggest Pro Bowl snub?

For the first time in 40 years the Broncos don’t have a single player on the NFL’s Pro Bowl roster. It’s a slap in the face to a young roster currently in the midst of their best season since Peyton Manning’s last ride in 2015. It’s also not altogether unpredictable, as it looked like there were as few as four real contenders for the honor back when Pro Bowl voting first opened and two of them all but disappeared since. By the time the Pro Bowl was announced on December 22nd, one player emerged as a dark horse for the all-star event because of his ridiculous ability to punk defenders while two defenders had a realistic shot. None made it.
NFL
Mile High Report

Is this the worst Broncos roster in 40 years?

There are no Denver Broncos on the Pro Bowl roster for the first time in 40 years. Way back in 1981, the orange and blue were quarterbacked by the valiant Craig Morton and led by the Orange Crush. Morton finished the year with two fourth quarterback comebacks and threw 21 touchdowns to 14 interceptions as the team went 10-6 and lost out on the playoffs because of their 7-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills in week eight. Had those Broncos played under the current 7-seed format, they would have made the dance as the sixth seed and traveled to San Diego to play the Chargers. Denver dominated their AFC West foe 42-24 in week four before falling 34-17 in week 13, a game where Morton got behind early and took a ton of hits on his way to a 344 yards, a touchdown, and three picks.
NFL
Mile High Report

The season of giving can’t extend from the Broncos to the Raiders

The Denver Broncos enter Raider Week with a lot of questions about where this team is headed. However, the biggest concern is that Drew Lock could be a little too giving this Christmas season. As Ian St. Clair mentioned on the MHR Radio Podcast, the last time Drew Lock started...
NFL
Mile High Report

Bronco Fan Rooting Guide: Week 16

This won't include every matchup, like NFC only matches, though they may matter for tie-breakers, rather focusing on AFC teams. 538 also has a fun simulator to see how the outcome of each game impacts their playoff projections so I'll be using that and Football Outsiders as well. While things do not look good, there is a small chance the Broncos can still make the playoffs. Currently the Broncos have a 5% chance to make the playoffs according to 538 and Football Outsiders. If the Broncos win 538 has the chances increase to 11% but a loss to another fringe Wild Card contender in the Raiders drops the Broncos to less than 1%. At this point the Broncos need to do as much for themselves as they can and in such a crowded field, not much help can be given at this point. So here is Week 16's rooting guide if you are a Bronco fan:
NFL
Mile High Report

How do the Broncos match up with these Raiders?

Regardless of the playoff implications, there’s plenty at stake in Week 16. The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders will both enter this contest at .500 and in need of two wins over their last three games to have their first winning record in five seasons. A victory would also mean Fangio avoids four straight losses to the hated division rival. With Teddy Bridgewater in the league’s concussion protocol, the Broncos will need to hope Drew Lock looks better than the sub-50% completion, four pick performance he had the last time he played in Vegas.
NFL
Mile High Report

Lock: I’m a better QB than I was

One low-key thing I’ve noticed throughout the season - and throughout our semi-QB debate (a debate that only has existed among fans as the coaches have been set on the starter since Week 1) - is that whatever Teddy Bridgewater’s shortcomings may be, he has been every bit the mentor to Drew Lock that coaches and former teammates said he would be.
NFL

