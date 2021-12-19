ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Green Plants Trees in Watts

By Sentinel News Service
lasentinel.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Super Bowl host committee partnered with Verizon, NFL Green,...

lasentinel.net

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Corvette Production Paused As Tornado Causes Fire At Bowling Green Plant

Corvette C8 owners are some of the most patient customers out there given the multiple production bottlenecks that have hampered the output of the mid-engined supercar. Even though the performance machine only recently entered its third model year, Chevrolet had no other way but to halt assembly several times already because of a parts shortage. Now, it's doing it once again due to a completely different problem.
CARS
greensourcedfw.org

Green Tip Guy: Sunglasses made from plants, recycled plastic

Opolis Optics makes biodegradable sunglasses from plants. They also sell shades made from recycled plastic. Photo courtesy of Opolis Optics. LA-based Opolis Optics is making sunglasses out of plant-based material and recycled plastics! Learn more in this week's GreenTip!. Opolis Optics. Stay up to date on everything green in North...
DALLAS, TX
uga.edu

Avoid transplant shock by planting trees and shrubs in the cooler months

Georgia gardeners will find the most success transplanting trees in the cooler seasons. But anywhere a tree or shrub dies within the first year of planting, there is usually a root issue involved. Spring-planted trees and shrubs are generally more stressed from summer heat because their roots are still underdeveloped...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watts#Plant#Treepeople#American Football#Nfl Green
lasentinel.net

Rams Team Up with L.A. Food Bank and Pechanga to Give Meals in Inglewood

The Los Angeles Rams hosted their fourth annual Community Blitz Day of Service by partnering with Pechanga and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank for a food distribution event. Over 3,600 Angelenos drove to Sofi Stadium to benefit from the event. Among the volunteers were Rams safety Nick Scott and...
NFL
wustl.edu

Rare trail marker tree planted at WashU

An oak tree that had guided Illinois travelers for nearly three centuries collapsed on April 20, 2008. Today, its spirit endures on the Washington University in St. Louis campus, maintaining an ancient practice of human connection with nature. Born in northern Illinois around 1730, that fallen oak, known as “Pathfinder,”...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
lasentinel.net

Super Bowl LVI Legacy Program Awards Grants to Six Organizations

The Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee continues to assist marginalized communities by granting six organizations $50,000 each. The organizations are a part of the 56 Champions of the Super Bowl LVI Legacy Program. The organizations earning the awards are Jovenes, 2nd Call, Angel City Sports, Loving Hands, Our Own...
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rams place OL Andrew Whitworth on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Rams placed veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. The 40-year-old Whitworth is a key performer for Los Angeles' high-powered offense in his fifth year with the team. The four-time Pro Bowler has appeared in 13 of the Rams' 14 games this season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
24/7 Wall St.

Most Visited Local Parks in the US

Among the unfortunate impacts of the pandemic in 2020 were government restrictions on visiting local parks. The onerous mandate prevented urban dwellers from enjoying a bucolic escape from the concrete and steel environs of city living.  While restrictions have generally eased since the early days of the pandemic, Americans were recently reminded of the ongoing […]
TRAVEL
MotorBiscuit

GM Pauses Corvette Production As Tornado Causes Fire At Bowling Green Plant

Earlier last week, bad weather brought storms and tornados to parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee. One area, in particular, was hit by a large tornado, taking out towns and demolishing buildings in its path. The Bowling Green plant in Kentucky where Chevrolet builds the new Corvette C8 happened to be in the way of this destructive weather.
CARS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rams place OL Andrew Whitworth on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Rams placed veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. The 40-year-old Whitworth is a key performer for Los Angeles' high-powered offense in his fifth year with the team. The four-time Pro Bowler has appeared in 13 of the Rams' 14 games this season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy