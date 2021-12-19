NFL Green Plants Trees in Watts

Corvette C8 owners are some of the most patient customers out there given the multiple production bottlenecks that have hampered the output of the mid-engined supercar. Even though the performance machine only recently entered its third model year, Chevrolet had no other way but to halt assembly several times already because of a parts shortage. Now, it's doing it once again due to a completely different problem.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO