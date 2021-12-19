ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Once Philly’s ‘center of the Black intellectual community,’ Henry O. Tanner House could be demolished

By VALERIE RUSS
Tacoma News Tribune
 6 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — Preservation advocates are worried that the Philadelphia home of artist Henry Ossawa Tanner could face the wrecking ball, despite being a National Historic Landmark. The house sits at 2908 W. Diamond St., in the Strawberry Mansion area of North Philadelphia, where Tanner lived from 1872 to...

