Video games are under no real threat of collapsing. While the console bubble did burst in the early 1980s in the United States once, the industry has come a long way since then. Today, gaming is too diverse and too big to fail due to similar errors. But that doesn’t mean the industry couldn’t fall apart in new and more interesting ways. If this business is going to stumble, it’s going to require a vampire-like threat. Gaming publishers and developers will have to welcome a blood-sucking monster into their homes. Unsurprisingly, just such a creature is lurking at their doors in the form of NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

