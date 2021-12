We need a lot of things at the movies we are not getting. What we do not need (or so I thought) is another West Side Story. For one thing, it is everywhere already. Even the local high school in the Connecticut town where I live just presented a perfectly decent production of the great but overworked musical by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim. So why are we knocking ourselves out standing in line to see yet another one? And what is Steven Spielberg doing directing it? We need him elsewhere. The lavishly-praised 1961 movie version, co-directed by Robert Wise and legendary choreographer Jerome Robbins and winner of ten Academy Awards, is still wearing itself out on television and getting rereleased on the big screen simultaneously to compete with the Spielberg version, which may pose a box-office threat to the renowned director, who is putting all of his eggs in one big basket in time to cash in on the holiday traffic. Am I wrong?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO