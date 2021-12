The Steamship Authority has announced early reservation dates for Islanders. Starting at 7:30 am on Tuesday, Jan. 11, headstart customers — those with excursion and preferred profiles — can make reservations online and via U.S. mail for travel from May 17 through Oct. 19. Eligible customers may make up to five one-way or round-trip reservations for travel during the summer schedule. Of those five, three may be made as transferable reservations, which can be transferred to another individual (such as a friend or family member) prior to travel.

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO