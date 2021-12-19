ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A chilly end to the weekend!

WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LBBR7_0dQxBMhM00

The cold front has exited Middle Tennessee leaving behind temperatures more than 25 degrees cooler than they were yesterday morning! Highs today only warm into the mid-40s. We’ll be socked in with clouds this morning, but expect some sunshine to return for the afternoon.

The holiday week will begin chilly tomorrow morning with lows in the 20s, followed by 50s for highs through the week.

Right now, preliminary indications are for a warming trend into the 60s on Christmas Eve and Christmas with a strong southerly breeze. If you were hoping for a white Christmas, it looks like it will be too warm for snow. We’ll keep you posted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Christmas Eve
WNEM

Rain showers into tonight with milder air sticking around

Good Friday evening Mid-Michigan ... Merry Christmas Eve! Warmer temperatures and some light rain showers and drizzle are coming into the fold around Mid-Michigan. DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect until 10:00 AM Saturday for ALCONA, ARENAC, GLADWIN, IOSCO, OGEMAW, and ROSCOMMON Counties. Get the latest information on your area right...
ENVIRONMENT
North Coast Journal

Winter Wonderland: Snow Down to the Sea Level Possible, Thunderstorms Forecast For This Afternoon

Dreaming of a white Christmas? This could be your year, even on the coast. The Eureka office of the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather watch that is in effect from tomorrow afternoon through Monday morning as a series of cold storm systems make their way through the region, which could bring snow down to 2,000 feet Saturday afternoon and to sea level that night — lasting until Monday.
EUREKA, CA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Heavy Snow And Rare December Rain Winding Down

DENVER(CBS)-  After burying the mountains with feet of snow our pre-Christmas blast is beginning to wind down. The storm system is already moving into the mid-west. Credit: CBS4 So far, many amounts have ranged from 1 to 2 feet of snow and will probably be higher by Christmas Day. Credit: CBS4 A look at Aspen Highlands snow stake shows well over a foot of snow! Aspen Highlands Snow Stake/ Credit: Aspen Skiing Company The storm had just enough moisture to deliver some rain to the Denver metro area. According to National Weather Service records the last time Denver had rain on Christmas Eve with no official snow was in 1965! Credit: CBS4 Many areas at or above 6,000 feet had a few snow showers along with the rain. In places like Castle Rock, Parker, Franktown down to Monument hill. Credit: Bernie McClure Christmas Day is looking good for most of the state. There will be a little morning snow in the mountains with clear skies over the eastern plains. The mountains will get hit with another blast of snow starting Sunday. Along with a few sprinkles of rain over Denver. Credit: CBS4 Some spots may see 6 to 12 inches of snow by the end of the day on Monday. Credit: CBS4
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Environment
WKRN News 2

Possible record highs for Christmas Day, gusty winds continue

A warm and windy Christmas Day in the forecast! Southwest and south winds will continue to gust up to 35 mph into the afternoon, so use extra caution if you are driving a high-profile vehicle, and tie down loose objects such as Christmas decorations and trash cans. Right now, we are forecasting 76°. The record […]
ENVIRONMENT
pix11.com

Soggy Christmas with periods of rain for most of the day

NEW YORK — It will be a soggy Christmas for residents across the tri-state area Saturday. Expect periods of rain throughout most of the afternoon, with a high temperature near 50 degrees and a slight breeze. The risk of a stray shower will continue into the evening before the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/25 Christmas Day Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer Merry Christmas! After some pockets of freezing rain to the north early on, temps are rising, and everyone will be seeing plain rain for the rest of today. It looks to be more scattered heading through the afternoon with just on and off showers. It’s mild with highs ranging from the low 40s north to the mid 50s south. We’ll top out in the upper 40s around NYC. Keep the umbrella handy as a few more showers swing through this evening. We then gradually dry out overnight, waking up to a partly cloudy skies by Sunday morning. Lows will be around 42 in the city and 30s for the suburbs. It’s a much brighter finish to the holiday weekend tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s once again. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chills closer to the 40 degree mark. Things look a bit unsettled next week with some more weak impulses swinging through. As of now, no day is a washout though. After a chilly day Monday, temps remain above normal for the most part, in the 40s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Seasonably Warm Christmas

Hi Everyone! We are certainly looking at a mild Christmas Eve/Day 2021. A lot of consistency in the forecast not only tonight but through the weekend. Generally speaking our forecast highs, and lows, are 10 to 15 degrees above the averages for this time of year. (And in some cases closer to 20° above average.) We will see the second of two “holiday clippers” dive out of Ontario during the late-night, and overnight. And as discussed yesterday, the effects will be minimal. Zero chance of frozen precip or road issues. And the very light rain should be gone by midday. Do we say...
MARYLAND STATE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy