Crash takes down line, knocks out power for some in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There were some power outages after a car crash overnight took down a pole on Atlantic Street NW.

Wires were brought down, and the pole was in the road.

According to the Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204’s Facebook page , the crash happened just after 2 a.m.

Power has been restored, and the road has reopened.

