ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Crash takes down line, knocks out power for some in Warren

By WKBN Staff
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170Rxl_0dQxBLod00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There were some power outages after a car crash overnight took down a pole on Atlantic Street NW.

Wires were brought down, and the pole was in the road.

Local doctor discusses holiday gatherings amid omicron

According to the Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204’s Facebook page , the crash happened just after 2 a.m.

Power has been restored, and the road has reopened.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, OH
Sports
Warren, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
Warren, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, OH
WKBN

Apartments evacuated after underground garage collapse in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Lakewood firefighters responded to the scene of a garage collapse at Marine Towers West Thursday morning. The building is at 12540 Edgewater Dr. Lakewood Firefighters Local confirmed the news just after 10 a.m. The garage was an underground parking facility. Mayor Meghan George says no one was injured. The apartments are […]
LAKEWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Weather
WKBN

Surfer dies after apparent shark attack off Morro Bay on Christmas Eve

A surfer was killed in an apparent shark attack off Morro Bay Friday morning, authorities said. First responders were dispatched to the beach just north of Atascadero Road in the Central Coast city to a report of an unresponsive male victim on the beach, according to a statement released by the Morro Bay Police Department. […]
MORRO BAY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WKBN

WKBN

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy