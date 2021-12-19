Crash takes down line, knocks out power for some in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There were some power outages after a car crash overnight took down a pole on Atlantic Street NW.
Wires were brought down, and the pole was in the road.
According to the Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204’s Facebook page , the crash happened just after 2 a.m.
Power has been restored, and the road has reopened.
