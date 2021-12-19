ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cultural Center Of Cape Cod Names New Executive Director

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH YARMOUTH – The Cultural Center of Cape Cod recently announced the...

Times Leader

Back Mountain Chamber names Mulé executive director

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Back Mountain Chamber is pleased to welcome Sarah Mulé as its new Executive Director. “We are excited welcome Sarah and her enthusiastic vision to the chamber,” said Chamber President Dawn Wiringer. “We see many opportunities for the support and growth of our members and our collective community and are thrilled to have Sarah leading us as we work together in this next phase.”
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
mendocinobeacon.com

Mendocino College Foundation announces new Executive Director

UKIAH, CA — “The Mendocino College Foundation is pleased to announce that it has named Julie McGovern as its new Executive Director effective January 2022,” said Foundation Board President Tom Dow. McGovern brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for positive change within local communities. She succeeds Katie Fairbairn, who retired in January 2021.
UKIAH, CA
Lauren Wolk
Bourne Seeks Feedback From Residents On Program To Improve Local Roads

BOURNE – The Town of Bourne is providing residents with an online public survey to illicit feedback on the initial draft of the Complete Streets Prioritization Plan developed by the Cape Cod Commission. The town is participating in MassDOT’s Complete Streets Program, which defines a “Complete Street” as one which provides… .
BOURNE, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape, Islands airports receive millions in infrastructure grants

Hi folks — the winter solstice arrives on Tuesday, but don't fret: more daylight is on the way! And even though it's the shortest day of the year, Tuesday will be sunny with high temps around 45, not too shabby for this time of year. In the news: Cape and Islands airports will receive millions in infrastructure grants, opposition grows to possible radioactive water discharge into Cape Cod Bay and a young woman from Chilmark achieves distinction as the first female Eagle Scout in our area. Have a great night! (Eric Williams/Cape Cod Times)
CHILMARK, MA
Several Cape Cod Projects Receiving Restoration Grant Funding

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced that the Department of Fish & Games Division of Ecological Restoration is awarding nearly $1 million in grants to 25 Ecological Restoration Projects and partnerships, including several on Cape Cod & the Islands. $180,472 was awarded to support three state… .
POLITICS
Sandwich To Hold Proposed Bike Path Workshop

SANDWICH – Sandwich residents are being invited to take part in a community workshop on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Sand Hill school from 6:00 to 7:00 pm to discuss potential bike routes between the Cape Cod Canal and Service Road. During the meeting, the Sandwich Bikeways & Pedestrian Committee, engineering department, and… .
POLITICS
Community Health Center Introduces Primary Care To Centerville Office

CENTERVILLE – The Community Health Center of Cape Cod has announced an expansion to their Centerville Office at 1185B Falmouth Road with the introduction of primary care services, provided by the addition of Dr. Emily McClure. Beginning in January, new patients will have expanded options including routine care, treatment of… .
HEALTH SERVICES
Calmer Choice Announces New Leadership Positions

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Local non-profit Calmer Choice recently announced the hiring of Cape Cod native Sarah Manion as the organization’s first Chief Program Officer, as well as the appointment of John Fulone as Chief Operating Officer. Calmer Choice teaches secular mindfulness-based social emotional education in schools, businesses… .
BUSINESS
Report Urges Chatham to Consider Climate Change Protections

CHATHAM – The Chatham Energy and Climate Action Committee revealed research on the potential economic effects of climate change on the Town of Chatham and the larger Cape Cod region. At a recent meeting of Chatham’s Select Board, a presentation was given by the committee that indicated that the long-term effects of… .
ENVIRONMENT
Cape Cod 5 Recognized As Top Place To Work

HYANNIS – In the recent edition of The Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work awards, the publication recognized Cape Cod 5 as a responsible and ethical employer with a desirable workforce culture featuring diversity, equity and inclusion while prioritizing employee well-being and professional development. Top Workplaces, which… .
ECONOMY
News Break
Politics
Barnstable Patriot

Cape Cod Community College Phi Theta Kappa chapter inducts new members

WEST BARNSTABLE — Cape Cod Community College’s Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), the world’s largest and most prestigious honor society for two-year college students, has inducted 48 new members. The newest scholars join an international network of more than 3.5 million members. Through the PTK organization,...
BARNSTABLE, MA

