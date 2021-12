Cyberpunk 2077 developers are discussing the game's journey on its first anniversary. CD Projekt Red's first foray into the world of Cyberpunk launched on December 10, 2020. After multiple delays, it was still far from a perfect launch for the long-awaited follow-up to The Witcher 3. Bugs and technical difficulties lead to the game being pulled from the PlayStation Store. PS4 and Xbox One players were fairly aggrieved at its struggles to perform on those consoles, while current-gen consoles and PC players found themselves disappointed by the reduced scope of Night City.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO