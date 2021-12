It is Week 16 and only five teams are mathematically eliminated from the NFL Playoffs. The fact that the New York Giants are still technically in the hunt tells you all you need to know about how crazy the playoff race is. With losses suffered by numerous top teams in both conferences, the NFL Power Rankings get a little jumbled, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers leading the race for the top seeds.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO